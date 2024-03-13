Arnold Bags Award in Dubai on Int’l Women’s Day

“The award has one category – to award the most impactful women in the fields of art”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The Founder of The Space Botswana Art Gallery and Creative Hub, Atang L.S. Arnold, recently bagged a prestigious award at the “Art Connects Women 7th Edition” in Dubai.

Presented under the patronage of UNESCO and Zee Arts Gallery, the award celebrates the global impact of women in the arts and their role in fostering inclusion and sustainable development.

The Art Connects Women 7th Edition Award ceremony brought together artists, activists and cultural leaders from around the world to commemorate International Women’s Day and reaffirm their commitment to creating a more equitable and sustainable future.

Impactful

“I deserve this award,” she told Time Out “It comes at a point where I am already impactful in my community and have been an arts and conservation activist for the past seven years.

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let us recognise the transformative power of creativity in advancing gender equality and fostering a more inclusive society. This award serves as a reminder that art has the power to connect, inspire, and empower us all.”

With her visionary leadership at her Maun-based The Space Botswana Art Gallery and Creative Hub, Arnold has created a vibrant platform for artists, particularly women, to showcase their talent and amplify their voices.

Leading women art exhibition in the UAE

Her dedication to nurturing artistic endeavours has not only enriched Botswana’s cultural landscape but has also served as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists globally.

She explained: “This is the largest leading women art exhibition in the United Arab Emirates with artists from various countries. The award has one category – to award the most impactful women in the fields of art.”

“The significance of winning this award to me is the representation because we are not included in other countries due to the lack of recognition as a nation that has amazing artists.”

Inclusion, equality and empowerment

The award underscores Arnold’s unwavering dedication to advancing sustainable development goals, particularly Goal 5: Gender Equality.

Through her art and advocacy, she has consistently championed the principles of inclusion, equality and empowerment, paving the way for a more diverse and equitable future in the arts.

Arnold’s Dubai trip was made possible by Dr Yrneh Gabon from the USA, Galerie Eric Du Pont from France, and Stuart J. Arnold of Travel for Impact Botswana.