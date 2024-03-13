Majaga’s Domkrag Rival Withdraws From Primaries

Cites business commitment for pulling ou

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The MP for Nata/Gweta Polson Majaga’s political rival, Mompati Seitiso, has withdrawn from Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) primary elections in the constituency.

Confirming this in an interview, the youthful Seitiso said his business aspirations are the main reason for pulling out of the race.

“I was leading but decided to withdraw from the race after very careful consideration and consultations,” he asserted. “I do business deals with investors and sometimes it becomes complicated when you are actively involved in politics.

Attracting investors

“I understand that my supporters are hurt, but the decision was in the best interests of myself and the country at large because I deal with attracting investors.”

He declined to comment on reports that his withdrawal was influenced by the party leadership’s preference for one of the candidates.

Seitiso – who is the son of Kgosi Rebagamang Rancholo of Nata -surfaced in active politics immediately after the 2019 general elections and hit the ground running, sparking a notable rivalry with Majaga.

Meteoric rise

His meteoric rise in the constituency made him a thorn in the side of the incumbent MP and was increasingly seen by many as credible replacement of Majaga whose reputation was dented by allegations of sexual misconduct a few years ago.

Seitiso’s withdrawal has reduced the number of BDP parliamentary hopefuls in Nata/Gweta to five.

They are Majaga, nominated councillor in Sowa Town Olifant Nfa, former Nata councillor Mbanga Mbanga, Montshiwa Montshiwa, and Benjamin Radihepi.