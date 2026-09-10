ATI’s Legacy Lives On

A year after his death, ATI’s birthday becomes a moment to bring memory and community back together in Lerala.

On September 28, Lerala will become a gathering place for fans, friends and family of Atlasaone “ATI” Molemogi as they mark what would have been the late artist’s birthday with a tombstone unveiling ceremony.

Organised by the Molemogi family and Born and Raised (BNR), the event is less about mourning the passage of time than confronting what remains: the music, memories and cultural imprint of an artist whose work connected deeply with Batswana.

ATI’s death last year left a conspicuous silence in Botswana’s music scene. But his songs continue to occupy playlists, conversations and memories, giving his legacy a life beyond the stage.

Now, his birthday offers another kind of reunion, one where music lovers can gather not simply to remember the man they lost, but to celebrate the artist who remains.