GU, Galaxy Face Defining Tests

Gaborone United and Jwaneng Galaxy enter decisive CAF Champions League return legs with both ties locked at 1-1.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s CAF Champions League hopes remain finely balanced after Gaborone United (GU) and Jwaneng Galaxy both drew 1-1 in their opening legs.

GU Denied Late

GU took the lead against Young Africans under the National Stadium floodlights on Saturday through a stunning Aubrey Amseb free kick, only to concede an equaliser in the final minute.

The result leaves the tie open ahead of the return leg in Tanzania on Saturday, September 12, with kick-off scheduled for 6 p.m.

Football analyst Kagiso Mozambican Kgaogano said GU had largely executed their plan well, particularly by limiting the influence of Young Africans forward Peter Shalulile.

“GU, I think they did their assignment very well, they managed them very well and managed to cut supply to danger man in Peter Shalulile.”

Kgaogano also singled out Benson Mangolo and Lebogang Ditsele for their performances, but said GU’s deep defensive approach eventually cost them.

“Players like Mangolo and Ditsele played very well, the problem is that they were defending too deep which costed them as Yanga scored in the two minutes of added time,” he said.

He described the first-leg result as fair and said GU will need determination and confidence in Tanzania, where they are expected to face an intimidating home crowd.

“They should try their best not to concede in the first minutes of the game,” Kgaogano said, adding that the players’ mindset would need to be “spot on.”

Galaxy Advantage

Jwaneng Galaxy also secured a 1-1 draw away to Association Sportive Port Louis 2000 of Mauritius.

Olebogeng Ramotse put Galaxy ahead in the fourth minute before the Mauritian side found an equaliser.

Galaxy said they dominated much of the match, creating chances and controlling the tempo, but had to settle for a draw.

The second leg will be played at the National Stadium in Gaborone on Saturday, leaving Galaxy with home advantage but still needing a result to progress.

Kgaogano said the away draw was positive and urged Galaxy to take control early.

“For them to have scored and bring a result home is a good thing,” he said.

“Now that they are home they need to score early and make sure that they bury the game early,” he added.