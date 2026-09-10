Police XI Take Early Lead

Police XI top the early FNB Premiership standings as CAF commitments and a rain-hit fixture leave clubs with uneven games played.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Police XI have taken the early lead in the 2026/27 FNB Premiership after winning both of their opening matches without conceding a goal.

Early Pace

Police XI sit on six points from two matches, with three goals scored and none conceded.

Extension Gunners are second, also on six points after two victories, but trail Police XI on goal difference after scoring two goals without conceding.

Sua Flamingoes are third with four points from two matches after one win and one draw.

Nico United are fourth on three points, while Gaborone United and Tonota FC have also collected three points from their opening matches. BDF XI SC are seventh with three points but have a negative goal difference.

Enesia FC, Orapa United and Morupule Wanderers have one point each. Jwaneng Galaxy and Township Rollers have yet to play.

At the bottom, Mochudi Centre Chiefs, TAFIC FC, Prisons XI and Matebele FC are still searching for points, with Prisons XI and Matebele FC both losing their first two matches.

Weekend Fixtures

The FNB Premiership returns this weekend with six matches scheduled across Botswana, while two fixtures have been postponed because of clubs’ CAF assignments.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Nico United are scheduled to meet on Friday, September 11, at Gaborone United Stadium at 7 p.m. Chiefs’ previous fixture against Tonota FC was suspended following heavy rain.

Saturday’s programme starts at 4 p.m. with Morupule Wanderers hosting Township Rollers at Palapye Stadium, Sua Flamingoes facing Prisons XI at Sowa Town Council Stadium, and Enesia FC meeting Matebele FC at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.

At 7 p.m., Tonota FC are scheduled to face BDF XI at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, while Orapa United host TAFIC at Itekeng Stadium.

CAF Disruption

Extension Gunners against Jwaneng Galaxy and Gaborone United against Police XI have been postponed because of CAF assignments.

The early table therefore remains distorted by uneven numbers of matches played, with continental commitments and the suspended Chiefs-Tonota fixture already reshaping the domestic schedule.