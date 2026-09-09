Bouga Luv Introduces Street Psalms

After more than a decade away from solo music, Kabelo Mabalane returns with a sound built where faith, street culture and lived experience collide.

Kabelo Mabalane has spent years trading stages for pulpits, but the microphone never really left him.

The South African music veteran — TKZee founding member, pastor, entrepreneur and fitness advocate — returns to solo music with “Everybody Needs Somebody”, released September 3 as the first taste of his forthcoming album.

His new musical territory has a name: “Street Psalms”.

It is an intriguing collision of worlds. Mabalane is drawing on the streets that shaped his musical identity while bringing faith to a space where it is not always expressed in conventional language.

The result is intended to sound less like a comeback and more like a reckoning with everything he has become since his last solo chapter.

There is the artist once known as Bouga Luv. There is the pastor behind the pulpit. There is the businessman, husband, father and advocate.

“Street Psalms” promises to put all those identities in the same room with a beat underneath them.

After more than a decade, Bouga is back. But he is not coming back the same.

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