Put Your Feet Behind Conservation

Forget the stiff conservation conference. Walk for Giants wants families to lace up, bring the kids and turn a Saturday morning stroll into a giant statement for wildlife.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Conservation usually arrives wrapped in serious language: poaching, habitat loss, endangered species. Walk for Giants is taking a different route — sneakers, jumping castles, music, craft stalls and a family holiday raffle.

On September 12, Westwood International School in Gaborone becomes the starting point for a national conservation campaign designed to put Botswana’s youngest citizens firmly in the picture.

WALKING THE TALK

Organised by Incepta Communications in partnership with Westwood International School, Walk for Giants follows June’s Race for Rhinos event in Mosu, but swaps the spectacle of an aviation race for something deliberately more democratic: everyone can walk.

The mission is ambitious, raise funds for rhino protection, eco-education and anti-poaching infrastructure while making conservation feel like a shared civic responsibility rather than somebody else’s job.

“Protecting our rhinos is not only about safeguarding wildlife, but about preserving our national heritage and protecting the ecosystems that sustain our country,” says Walk for Giants Lead Coordinator Colleen Selogelo.

The message is simple: start young, walk together and make protecting wildlife part of everyday culture.

BRING THE WHOLE CREW

Registration starts at 7am, with the walk kicking off at 8am. Adults pay P100, while children get in for P50 — making this less luxury fundraiser, more family day out with consequences.

There will be jumping castles, live entertainment, craft stalls and interactive conservation education. Every ticket also enters its buyer into a raffle for a family holiday to Elephant Sands.

For those wanting to make an even louder statement, limited-edition Walk for Giants T-shirt and bucket-hat combos are available for P275.

GIANT IMPACT

The real target, though, isn’t the finish line. It’s the next generation.

“Small, collective steps taken by everyday citizens create giant, lasting impacts for our nation’s biodiversity,” Selogelo says.