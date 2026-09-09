Beyond 40 Walk Champions Wellness

The inaugural Gaborone walk linked healthy ageing and active living with personal responsibility and support for survivors of gender-based violence.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Minister for State President, Defence and Security Moeti Caesar Mohwasa led the Beyond 40 Walk in Gaborone over the weekend, urging people over 40 to take a more deliberate approach to their health and wellbeing.

Held under the theme “Every Step Towards Health and Wellness,” the initiative promoted active living, healthy ageing and community solidarity.

Health First

Addressing participants, Mohwasa said turning 40 should be seen not only as a milestone, but also as an opportunity to protect the years ahead.

He said people beyond 40 often carry major responsibilities, from raising families and building careers and businesses to contributing to their communities, but those responsibilities should not come at the expense of their own health.

“A healthy person is better positioned to care for a family, remain productive at work and participate meaningfully in community life,” Mohwasa said.

Across Generations

Mohwasa welcomed the inclusive nature of the walk, saying that while the initiative places particular emphasis on people over 40, its message of healthy living applies across generations.

He encouraged younger people to develop healthy habits early and urged older people to show that ageing does not mean withdrawing from an active lifestyle.

The minister also challenged participants to carry the spirit of the initiative beyond the event by committing to regular physical activity and healthier dietary choices in their homes, workplaces and communities.

Social Purpose

The event also included a social responsibility component, with scholarships provided to survivors of gender-based violence.

Mpho Mphafe-Fish, speaking at the walk, said it was a privilege for Mmila Fund Administrators to participate in the inaugural Beyond 40: Stride by Stride Walk.

“It is indeed a pleasure and privilege for Mmila Fund Administrators to be part of this inaugural Beyond 40: Stride by Stride Walk, held under the fitting theme, ‘Every Step Towards Health and Wellness,’” she said.

Mphafe-Fish said the initiative highlighted the importance of giving deliberate attention to health and wellbeing, particularly as people grow older.

For many people, she said, reaching 40 and beyond is a period of reflection on the future, families, responsibilities and the lives they hope to lead.

“And perhaps one of the most important lessons we must embrace is that preparing for the future is not only about planning for tomorrow; it is about making the right choices today.”

She also recognised Government’s continued efforts to improve the wellbeing of Batswana, saying initiatives such as the walk remind communities that healthier societies begin with individuals taking responsibility for their own wellbeing.