Auto Sueco Botswana Assumes Nors Global Brand 

GAZETTE REPORTER

Renowned Volvo dealership, Auto Sueco Botswana, has assumed the name of the Nors brand, which now has a unique, transversal and global dimension.

Driven by progress and based on a legacy of more than 90 years, Nors has united its vast portfolio of brands to which Nors Botswana, formerly Auto Sueco Botswana, has belonged since 2006.

This means Nors Botswana is the exclusive representative of Volvo trucks and buses and an authorised repairer of Renault Trucks in the country.

Diligence and Integrity

At a launch that was held in Porto (Portugal) and broadcast to around 3,000 employees, Nors unveiled its new brand strategy: “Improve life and business through reference services and equipment. Creating continuous value for all.”

As stated at the launch, this is supported by the values of Legacy, Humanism, Ambition, Diligence and Integrity. The Nors brand will replace the 17 brands of Nors’ companies in seven countries located on three continents.

Thus, in addition to Auto Sueco Botswana, this strategy encompasses the brands Auto Sueco Portugal, Galius, Civiparts, AS Parts, Onedrive, Nors Centro Oeste, Agrofito, AgroNew, Auto Maquinaria, Auto Sueco São Paulo, Auto Sueco Centro Oeste, KinLai, Auto Sueco Angola, Auto Sueco Moçambique, Auto Sueco Namíbia, Great West Equipment, and Strongco.

These will be organised into five segments of Trucks and Buses, Construction Equipment, Agro, Aftermarket and Ventures.

Vision for the future

This new strategy and brand architecture will globally enhance Nors’ differentiated offer which, together with the main brands represented in the sectors in which it operates, will add quality service, technical knowledge and capillarity.

Said the CEO of the Nors Group, Tomás Jervell: “The Nors brand embodies what we have been for over 90 years and our even greater ambition to be recognised for our exceptional quality service and teams, boosting future growth in all the geographies in which we are present.

“This brand will be stronger, closer and more sustainable, prepared for the future and for the global transformations that Nors is already accompanying.

Strategic rollout

“The Nors brand has existed since 2013 in an institutional dimension. As of today, the launch of Nors in its commercial aspect is part of a process of evolution and growth, where international expansion stands out.”

The implementation of the new brand in the different geographies will take place from the launch on 11 October, guided by a classic strategy and an action plan that meets the needs of the business, segments and different geographies.

The brand architecture and identity development were carried out by Born Portugal agency while the brand’s launch and communication strategy, as well as its implementation, were carried out in partnership with Havas and will be the subject of an online and offline campaign over the next few weeks.