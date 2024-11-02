Botswana Women’s Kata Team Eyes World Cup

Botswana’s superb karate trio of Lesego Masimola, Lethabo Sekano and Shaleen Magalie is ready to face 43 countries from all of the world’s five continents because it functions as a unit that is highly-focused on precision. Sensei Ofentse Bakwadi has confidence in the team’s ability to do more than hold its own in Spain next month

GAZETTE REPORTER

After an impressive performance at the African Games in Ghana earlier this year where they earned a bronze medal, Botswana women’s kata team is ready to take on the world.

Comprising Lesego Masimola, Lethabo Sekano and Shaleen Magalie, the team will compete at the Karate World Cup in Pamplona, Spain from 22 to 24 November.

Hosting athletes from 43 countries across all five continents, this prestigious event showcases the finest karate talent worldwide and marks an exciting new challenge for Botswana’s superb trio.

African motivation

The team has been hard at work preparing for the World Cup under the guidance of its coach, Sensei Ofentse Bakwadi, who has high hopes for it on the world stage.

Bakwadi, a seasoned karate expert, expressed confidence in his team’s ability to do more than hold its own against some of the best kata teams internationally.

“We are going into this competition knowing we’ve already made a statement in Africa and we now aim to do the same on the global stage,” he said. “The African Games gave us a lot of motivation and showed the team what they are capable of.”

Intensified training

The bronze medal at the African Games marked a significant achievement for the Botswana women’s team, underscoring its hard work and potential.

With the World Cup looming, Sensei Bakwadi and his team have intensified training, focusing on refining techniques, timing and synchronisation, which are critical components in team kata events.

“Kata is all about precision, unity and mental strength,” Sensei Bakwadi explained. “These karatekas have shown tremendous growth in these areas.

“They’re up for the challenge”

“They’re not only physically prepared but are also mentally strong, which is crucial when competing at this level. The competition will be tough but they’re up for the challenge.”

Bakwadi believes that Botswana’s team has what it takes to stand out. “Our goal is to show the world that Botswana karate is on a par with the best,” he added. “Our athletes have worked hard to reach this stage, and their commitment has been nothing short of inspiring.”

With opponents from around the globe, the Botswana team will face varying styles and strategies. However, Sensei Bakwadi’s approach has been to focus on the team’s strengths while also learning from their competitors.

Distinctive rhythm

“We know that each country brings a unique style, especially in kata,” he said. “But rather than adapting to other styles, we are focusing on what makes us strong. The team has its own distinctive rhythm and precision, and that’s what we’re going to lean into in Spain.”

He highlighted the importance of exposure and experience at such a prestigious event. “Every match at the World Cup is an opportunity for growth,” Bakwadi noted.

“The team is not just here to compete but to learn, gain confidence and to be inspired by the best. This experience will set the foundation for future successes.”

Fierce

Bakwadi believes that the African Games experience was instrumental in building the team’s confidence, hence his confidence that his athletes will rise to the occasion in Spain.

He pointed out that the team has a competitive edge due to its disciplined approach and unity, qualities that will be pivotal in its World Cup journey.

“We know that the competition will be fierce, but this team has the spirit and the determination to make Botswana proud,” Bakwadi emphasised. “They’re ready to give it their all, and I have no doubt that they will leave everything on the mat.”