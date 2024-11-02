BTA Struggles To Gain Support 

Poor spectator turnout, dearth of sponsorship the bane of BTA

Naledi Raguin, Chelsea Chakanyuka went on to win girls’ doubles

GAZETTE REPORTER

As Botswana hosts back-to-back events in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour, the Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) has expressed concerns about the lack of local support.

Following last week’s J60 singles final in Gaborone, BTA is now hosting the prestigious J100 tournament that kicked off on Monday and is set to conclude on 2 November.

BTA’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Tshepang Tlhankane, has expressed frustration over the lack of spectator interest and minimal corporate support.

A handful of enthusiasts

“We really don’t get supporters out here beyond the players’ parents and a handful of tennis enthusiasts,” he said in an interview. “It is disheartening because these tournaments bring international talent and create an opportunity to grow local interest in tennis, yet the attendance remains low.”

But the challenges of BTA are not limited to attendance. Corporate sponsorship, which is essential for sustaining and expanding the reach of the sport, has also been elusive.

Tlhankane noted that despite BTA’s repeated efforts to attract businesses to invest in tennis through sponsorships, the response has been lukewarm.

“But we remain hopeful …”

“Despite our efforts, support from local companies in terms of partnerships and sponsorships is still a huge problem,” he stated. “But we remain hopeful that one day someone will see the value and take a good chance with us.”

Despite these setbacks, the association remains committed to nurturing young talent. Reflecting on last week’s J60 event, Tlhankane expressed pride in the strong performance of Botswana’s junior players.

“We had some of our players reaching both the quarterfinals and the semifinals,” he said. “Mark Nawa made it to the quarterfinals while Chelsea Chakanyuka and Ntungamili Raguin reached the semis.

30 at J100

“Naledi Raguin and Chelsea Chakanyuka went on to win the girls’ doubles title. Esi Molefe and Mark Nawa also advanced to the doubles semifinals.”

Botswana’s players are now gearing up for the ongoing J100 tournament, which has attracted over 30 competitors from around the globe.

The country is represented by players like Mark Nawa, Ntungamili Raguin, Esi Molefe, Seabo Saleshando, and Katlego Regoeng in the boys’ category.

Botswana’s tennis profile

In the girls’ category, local talent includes Naledi Raguin, Chelsea Chakanyuka, Rethabile Moshaoa, Nina Sekonopo, and Ditshegofatso Bapaletswe.

“The players are ready to take it to another level above what they did last week,” said Tlhankane, optimistic about the home team’s prospects. “We remain hopeful and excited about what lies ahead for them.”

As the tournament unfolds, BTA hopes that a stronger local presence and, ideally, increased financial support, will finally help boost Botswana’s profile on the international tennis stage.