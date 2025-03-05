Bash Connektor Celebrates Four Years of Innovation and Growth

LEATILE ZACHARIAH

Basadi Masimolole, widely known as Bash, is marking a significant milestone—four years since launching her marketing company, Bash Connektor. The company, which she describes as “marketing with a twist,” specializes in linking people, brands, and experiences.

“When I started my company, it was important for me to stand out among competing brands locally and internationally. That’s why I named it Bash Connektor—C-O-N-N-E-K-T-O-R,” she explained.

Bash found her niche in the wake of COVID-19, recognizing that individuals and corporates faced new challenges, including stress, depression, and shifting economic needs. “Our villages, our country, our corporates—they have different challenges in creating employment and income. So I found a gap in the market,” she said.

A Journey Rooted in Connection

The idea for Bash Connektor emerged during a challenging period in her life. “After COVID, I was job hunting like so many others. My friends told me, ‘You like serving people, coming up with solutions—why not start your own company?’ I’ve always been a connector.”

That passion led her to launch Connektors Session, intimate gatherings designed to foster healing, growth, and networking. “The first one was in October 2022, under a tree. Food was a connector, storytelling was healing, and wisdom was shared.”

Empowering Women Through TATSO Connekt

With March being Women’s Month, Bash has planned a special market event on March 8, where she has invited six women to showcase their businesses. “This is my way of giving back,” she noted.

Beyond the market, she is expanding her storytelling vision by taking Connektor Sessions to the screen. “I’ve partnered with a local newspaper, and beyond March, I plan to expand to more platforms. The idea is to tell the stories of leading women—entrepreneurs, leaders—while they are still alive. Stories of hope, struggles, and resilience.”

The Future of Bash Connektor

Looking ahead, Bash remains focused on fostering holistic wellness through her sessions. “Connektor Sessions are about three things: healing, growth, and networking. If you’re a corporate leader, an entrepreneur, or an individual seeking connections, this is the space for you.”

As she celebrates this milestone, Bash expresses gratitude to her community. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey—The Connektors.”