Masisi Hits Back At Dikoloti, Critics Over Banyana Farm Deal

While agric minister Edwin Dikoloti has admitted that the preferential treatment of interviewing former president Mokgweetsi Masisi for his state land bid at State House (which was his home at the time) may have compromised the process, Masisi is insisting that presidents are customarily given exclusive treatment. Staff Writer TEFO PHEAGE reports



Former president Mokgweetsi Masisi has hit back at critics who question the integrity of his bid for state land acquisition following yesterday’s revelation in Parliament that unlike the 38 other bidders, he was interviewed from the comfort of State House, which was his home at the time.

The controversy erupted after the Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Edwin Dikoloti, conceded that such preferential treatment could have compromised the process, potentially placing undue pressure on the evaluation team.

Compromised process..

Responding to a question from the MP for Molepolole North, Arafat Khan, about how Masisi secured the tender for the farm, Dikoloti admitted that although the formal awarding process was followed, justice may have been compromised.

“Justice should not only be done but should also be seen to be done,” the minister told Parliament.

“My conscience does not allow me to say the process was beyond reproach, as one of the bidders, Masisi, was interviewed in the comfort of his home, State House, for that matter.

Poor judgment

“This, on its own, is an influencer and can intimidate the evaluation team. Further, justice could have been compromised by conducting the interview at State House.”

However, Masisi has dismissed these concerns, labelling his detractors as “ignorant and guilty of poor judgment”.

Speaking in a subsequent interview with The Botswana Gazette, the former president argued that “presidents are customarily granted special treatment in accordance with their status” and that his interview location “was no exception to this tradition”.

Logistical complications

“I was informed about the interview and immediately reached out to the panel to discuss the logistical complications,” he said.

“It would not have been appropriate for me to arrive at the interview with a heavy presidential escort, causing an unnecessary spectacle and leaving unintended impressions.

“I therefore provided all available options, including conducting the interview at State House or a private venue, and ultimately, it was agreed that State House would be ideal.”

Defending the decision further, the former president argued that state officials often conduct high-profile interviews and meetings in settings that prioritise security and convenience.

“It is not uncommon for sitting and former presidents to receive exclusive treatment, and this instance was no different,” Masisi asserted.

“I was prepared to attend the interview elsewhere, but the panel settled on State House.”

Undue influence

Critics, however, argue that the decision to conduct Masisi’s interview at State House not only breached fairness but also placed undue influence on the evaluation team.

They contend that the optics of conducting the process in an environment tied to Masisi could have intimidated officials, leading to a skewed outcome.

But Masisi has insisted that “the arrangement was made in good faith and with logistical concerns in mind”.

Fierce backlash

The former president was awarded Banyana Farm in 2020 after controversially winning the bid against 38 other applicants.

The lease agreement grants him access to over 4,000 hectares of farmland for a period of 15 years, from 2020 to 2035 with an option to extend the lease.

When the details of the acquisition became widely known, it sparked a fierce backlash from the opposition led by Dumelang Saleshando, who accused the former president of using his position to benefit himself and his family at the expense of members of the public.

Saleshando argued that it was unethical for Masisi to create opportunities for citizens while also competing with them, calling it a clear abuse of power and a conflict of interest.