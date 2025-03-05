Tebogo Nominated For Exceptional Laureus Award 

The honour recognises athletes who have made a seismic impact on their sport in a short period – a category that perfectly fits Botswana’s sprinting sensation

GAZETTE REPORTER

Letsile Tebogo’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric. From a promising young sprinter to a history-making Olympian, the 21-year-old has redefined what is possible for African sprinters.

He now stands on the cusp of another monumental achievement: nomination for the prestigious Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award.

For Tebogo, 2024 was a year of records, medals and shattered expectations. At the Paris Olympics, he sprinted into history by winning Africa’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in a sprint event, clocking 19.46s in the 200m race.

The Oscars of sports

He didn’t stop there. Hours later, he anchored Botswana’s 4x400m relay team to a dramatic silver medal, confirming his place among the world’s elite.

Tebogo’s exploits in Paris were more than just personal triumphs. They signalled a shift in global athletics where African sprinters – long overshadowed in the short-distance events – can now claim their place on the podium.

Tebogo’s nomination for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year acknowledges this shift.

Seismic impact

The Laureus Awards, widely regarded as the Oscars of sports, celebrate the most extraordinary performances across disciplines.

Tebogo finds himself nominated alongside some of the biggest emerging names in sports, including Victor Wembanyama (basketball, France), Lamine Yamal (football, Spain), and Summer McIntosh (swimming, Canada).

The honour recognises athletes who have made a seismic impact on their sport in a short period – a category that perfectly fits Botswana’s sprinting sensation.

Roger Federer

First held in 2000, the annual event honours the greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year and showcases the work of Laureus Sport for Good.

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer holds the record for the most awards with six, five for Sportsman of the Year and one for Comeback of the Year.