Basiami Named to Forbes Africa 30 Under 30

The Founder of Bloom Sanitary Pads has been recognised for innovation in menstrual health and youth-led impact in Botswana while tackling period poverty

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Founder and CEO of Bloom Sanitary Pads, Gogontle Nchemele Basiami, has been named to the 2025 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, a prestigious honour that celebrates the continent’s most influential young innovators, entrepreneurs and change-makers.

Selected after a rigorous six-month evaluation process that included interviews, financial assessments and impact analysis, Basiami was recognised for his exceptional work in transforming access to menstrual health in Botswana.

Through Bloom, he has tackled critical barriers around affordability, accessibility and menstrual stigma, ensuring that menstrual health is no longer a privilege but a right.

Menstrual education

Under his leadership, Bloom Sanitary Pads has distributed thousands of pads across the country, created sustainable employment for youth and adults, and provided menstrual education in schools and rural communities.

In this way, the company contributed meaningfully to key Sustainable Development Goals such as gender equality, quality education, and good health.

Reflecting on the recognition, Basiami remained humble and community-focused. “This honour is not mine alone,” he said in a statement.

“Every girl we’ve reached”

“It belongs to every girl we’ve reached, every woman who stood with us and bought our product from the shelves, and the entire Bloom team who work day and night to turn dreams into reality. Forbes Africa saw our purpose – and that means the world to us.”

Basiami described the award as a win for teamwork, shared vision and collective resilience, reinforcing the inspired belief that “I am because they are.”

Forbes Africa’s recognition of Basiami is not just a personal accolade but a powerful signal of the rising tide of youth-led solutions to deep-rooted societal challenges. From breaking gender-based taboos to building inclusive manufacturing ecosystems, Bloom exemplifies the kind of bold, socially conscious innovation shaping Africa’s future.

Out of Selibe-Phikwe

A trading name under Botscrest Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Bloom Sanitary Pads is a Botswana-based manufacturer operating out of Selibe-Phikwe.

Committed to ending period poverty, challenging menstrual stigma and empowering women and girls, the company has made its mark through local manufacturing, community outreach, and award-winning participation in national trade shows.