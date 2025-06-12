DIS Caught Napping as 200 Batswana are Trafficked to UK

The reported trafficking of 200 Batswana to the UK has raised serious concerns about the capacity of the DISS to detect and respond to international threats that may compromise Botswana’s national security

GAZETTE REPORTER

Recent revelations of over 200 Batswana trafficked to the United Kingdom has sparked outrage and cast a dark shadow over Botswana’s intelligence and security capabilities.

Consequently, Botswana’s leading secret service, the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service (DISS), has come under fire for failing to detect and stop the traffickers.

A “serious intelligence lapse”

Leading the charge is the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Major General (rtd) Pius Mokgware, who this week openly condemned the country’s security establishment for what he described as a “serious intelligence lapse” that has brought shame to the nation.

Posting on his official Facebook page, General Mokgware did not mince his words.

“A serious intelligence lapse has cost our country respect and dignity. Botswana is now classified as high risk. Our passport has lost its value just because of irresponsible criminals.”

Akin to modern-day slavery

The minister questioned how such a large number of citizens – 200 individuals – were trafficked to the UK without detection and queried: “How did our intelligence/security agencies fail to pick this up? This has put unsuspecting, innocent Batswana citizens in a compromising situation.”

British authorities recently revealed that hundreds of Batswana, most of them young people, had been trafficked into the UK under false pretenses of employment. Instead, many found themselves in exploitative situations akin to modern-day slavery, raising alarm bells across both governments.

The UK Home Office subsequently tightened visa requirements for Batswana, especially for first-time applicants.

Political opponents and journalists

Observers say the trafficking network may have operated for months – possibly years – undetected, suggesting glaring gaps in Botswana’s national security surveillance.

While Mokgware did not mention the DISS by name, his remarks are being widely interpreted as a rebuke of the secret service, which has faced growing criticism for focusing more on political espionage than on serious transnational crimes and threats to national security.

Critics have long complained that DISS has become bloated and inward-looking, prioritising surveillance of political opponents of the government of the day and journalists while neglecting real threats.

Stricter visa control

This scandal is likely to intensify calls for DISS reform, increased transparency, and parliamentary oversight of the secret service.

The UK government, meanwhile, has announced a crackdown on abuse of its immigration system. In a statement, the Home Office said it is enforcing stricter visa control as part of a broader strategy to reduce dependency on foreign workers and address exploitation within its borders.

The UK’s Immigration Enforcement Criminal and Financial Investigations lead, Phillip Parr, said the operation had “not only disrupted this criminal network but also safeguarded potentially hundreds of individuals from further exploitation and harm”.

The country’s security minister, Dan Jarvis, added: “This operation demonstrates that we will use the full force of the law against those who facilitate illegal entry into the UK for exploitation.”