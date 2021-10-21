Big annual events are back

Music festivals to usher in the festive season galore on calendar of events

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After 2020’s summer of no live performances, revellers, artists and promoters are returning to real people in person on stage around the country. This is happening faster than expected, with popular music festivals that draw huge crowds pilling up on the calendar of events.

After spending more than a year locked down at home, most people are more than ready to go out and dance at gigs with pandemic to make up for lost time.

Even so, some big promoters have decided that trying to come back in time to mark the festive season may be a bit of a stretch as they recover from the drought occasioned by the pandemic. But Born and Raised Festival, Leteisi on Fleek, Legends in Concert and Toropo Ya Muka are among staples that won’t be missing the 2021 summer season for any reason.

Born and Raised Festival

Hosted in Serowe, Born And Raised Music Festival secured 22 December 2021 to host this year’s edition at Serowe Stadium. The organisers have Zakes Bantwini on the star-studded lineup. Zakes Bantwini is currently among the most sought-after artists after the release of hit song “Osama” recently. Prior to the pandemic, Born and Raised music was fast securing a spot as one of Botswana’s biggest and most popular music festivals.

Leteisi on Fleek

After popularising the African Attire on Fleek event prior to the pandemic, organizers of the Colourful People Entertainment festival are coming back with another event dubbed Leteisi On Fleek on 13 November 2021. The event will bring fashionistas from all walks of life at Tashy’s Royal Gardens in Ramotswa ato showcase their outfits made with the German print (Leteisi) fabrics to empower the fashion design sector that has been hard hit by the pandemic. Mapetla Skhokho, Thabang Garogwe, Mpho Sebina, Sereetsi and The Natives, Dr Vom, Ubuntu, Nono Siile and Simmy are some of the artists on the lineup.

Legends in Concert

Well known for featuring legends in the music business, the Legends in Concert music festival is making a comeback on 26 November 2021. The organizers of the festival this week announced that the show will feature the legendary Mdu Masilela, Alaska, T.H.A.B.O while Arthur Mafokate will grace the event as a guest artists and get to watch his daughter Owami on the decks. The venue will be announced soon.

Toropo Ya Muka (Summer Yedu Edition)

The highly anticipated summer edition of Toropo Ya Muka Music Festival will return on 18 December 2021 at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown. The festival will feature the award-winning duo KhoiSan, Team Distant, Ancestral Rituals, DJ Missy, DJ Fresh, La Timmy, FME DJs, Chrispin the Drummer, DJ Bunny, and Sun El-Musician, among others.