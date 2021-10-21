FWB designers to speak to “A Generation of Conscious Consumers”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

With businesses returning to activity across the economy, Fashion Without Borders (FWB) will have a triumphant two-day in-person show on 29 and 30 October at the Grand Palm Resort for designers to showcase their collections.

Themed “A generation of Conscious Consumers,” it will be a fashion extravaganza with a difference where the designers have a story to tell through their products.

“FWB is interested in creating a platform that inspires young people to reflect on the full life cycle of their apparel choices in order to spur lasting consumer behaviour change,” FWB Coordinator, Tebo Bakwena, told Time Out. “To reach this end, this event will highlight what people can do to become conscious consumers.”

Over the years, consumers have become increasingly conscious of their purchases. While their priorities may differ, some decide where to buy and who to purchase from based on a brand’s story. “These creative storytelling collections will provide an opportunity for the designers to engage very large audiences of their peers about issues affecting them, hence the theme for 2021 is “My Story,” Bakwena said.

In addition to loyal partners that FWB has been working with since inception, it has forged new partnerships for the seventh edition. Its long standing partners like The Voice, Mr Price Group, Avon, SABC News, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, BLM Naturals and Perfect Choice have supported the event for the past six years both in South Africa and Botswana.

“The event will start with Fashion Showcase followed by Fashion Unpacked Masterclass,” Bakwena explained. “Both events will, once again, be held at The Grand Palm Resort under strict COVID-19 regulations over two days of creativity, ingenuity and self-expression. Just this past weekend we held model castings and 30 girls and 10 boys were selected for participation.”