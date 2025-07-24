Big Brother Naija Returns

Set to premiere on 26 and 27 July 2025 with new twists, a record prize and expanded viewing options, this is the return of Big Brother Naija for its landmark 10th season as announced by MultiChoice Nigeria

GAZETTE REPORTER

Africa’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Naija, is coming back for its 10th season. MultiChoice Nigeria has confirmed that the milestone season will premiere over two nights on Saturday 26 July and Sunday 27 July 2025 with the grand finale set for Sunday 5 October 2025.

According to the statement making the announcement, the season will run for 10 weeks, promising viewers a mix of drama, strategy and high-stakes entertainment.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as host for the season.

Auditions for Season 10 began with online registration from 3 to 7 May, followed by in-person auditions held in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu from 16 to 18 May. The selection process was designed to identify compelling personalities from across Nigeria.

Compelling personalities

Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group, said in the statement: “Today we are not just announcing another season; we are celebrating a legacy.”

While the official theme will be revealed during the premiere, the season is already making headlines for offering the largest prize in the show’s history, ₦150 million.

The show will air live at 8pm CAT on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151), Africa Magic Family (Channel 154), and on Showmax. Viewers can also tune in 24/7 on DStv Channel 198 and stream on the DStv Stream app, available on both Google Play and the iOS App Store.

Cultural force in African TV

Tejumola emphasised the cultural impact of Big Brother Naija, stating: “It has given voice to a new generation of talent, creatives, entertainers, and the influencer community.”

The season’s sponsors include Guinness Nigeria as the gold sponsor, alongside Smirnoff, Gordons, Pepsi, Aquafina, Bet King, Golden Penny Foods, Innoson Motors.