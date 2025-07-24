Borwa and Inyaya Billed for Maitisong

Kreative Koncept Kola and Mophato Dance Theatre will stage a special double bill at Maitisong Theatre to raise funds for their trip to the World Dance Festival in South Korea

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In partnership with Kreative Koncept Kola, Mophato Dance Theatre will use their most powerful works, Borwa and Inyaya, for a special fundraising double bill on 25 and 26 July 2025 at Maitisong Theatre in Gaborone, with an exclusive corporate night on 24 July.

The purpose of the event is to rally support for the ensemble’s journey to the prestigious World Dance Festival in South Korea in September.

“This is our way of showing people what we can do so that they may support us,” said Mophato Director, Andrew Kola in an interview. “We are not sponsored and are trying to raise the funds to participate. Close to 30 countries will be at the festival.”

Inyaya: A ritual retold

The first of the two productions, Inyaya, is a haunting and visceral work that explores the grim realities of ritual murders, both past and present, that occur across Botswana.

By bringing this sensitive issue to the stage, the company aims to cultivate reflection and dialogue around a cycle of violence that continues to affect communities. Through abstract movement and emotional depth, Inyaya offers a bold artistic reckoning.

Mophato’s piece, Borwa, travels through one of Botswana’s most impactful historical moments: the mass migration of Batswana men to South African mines during the colonial era.

Borwa: Pathos of the migrant labour system

Set along the roads that led from rural villages to Johannesburg’s gold mines, Borwa pulses with gumboot dances, live music, and echoes of Sophiatown jazz. It tells the story of workers who were also sons, fathers and cultural bearers – men whose absence reshaped Botswana’s family structures and gender roles.

More than just a performance, Borwa is a tribute to resilience born from dislocation. It captures how traditions evolved, families adapted, and identities were rewritten in response to the migrant labour system of apartheid South Africa.

Through dynamic choreography and evocative storytelling, Mophato bridges the past and the present, ensuring that these stories are not lost but danced into the nation’s collective memory.

Tickets are available on Webtickets, at Maitisong Theatre, or by contacting 72984028 / 76956517 / 77803746.