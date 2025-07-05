Bites and Giggles Set for July 

Airport Junction Mall is bringing a night of international comedy to Gaborone styled “Bites and Giggles Comedy Night” featuring stand-up acts from Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and China

GAZETTE REPORTER

Airport Junction Shopping Centre in Gaborone will host a comedy showcase titled Bites and Giggles Comedy Night beginning 8pm on Friday 4 July 2025.

The show will be headlined by Botswana’s Thapelo Malani and South Africa’s Roni Modimola in a line-up of performers from across Africa and Asia, including Zimbabwe’s Kudakwashe, China’s Aiden Ho and local favourite Rekunde.

More than comedy

Seasoned South African comic Roni Modimola is known for his blend of philosophical humour, clever wordplay, and crowd-winning charm. He will share the stage with Boldwin Bals, Aiden Ho, Rekunde, Kudakwashe and Thapelo Malani whose performances range from satire to personal storytelling.

The organisers say the event is designed to be more than just a comedy show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the mall’s food offerings as a prelude to soaking up the entertainment.

Tickets are available at Spar at the Airport Junction Mall and online via Webtickets at P200 for doubles and P150 for singles.