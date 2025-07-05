BW Pride Awards Launched

A first-of-its-kind celebration, the awards will honour queer excellence, bravery, creativity and leadership in Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

A new chapter in LGBTQ+ visibility, joy and recognition will begin when BW Pride Awards, a first-of-its-kind celebration honouring queer excellence, bravery, creativity and leadership in Botswana, will take place during African Pride Month on 3 October 2025 in Gaborone.

The inaugural BW Pride Awards will be hosted at Avani Gaborone Resort and Casino, the official venue partner.

The ceremony will shine a spotlight on individuals and organisations who have significantly contributed to advancing inclusion, representation and pride within the community.

Three to four years ago

Founder Vincent Roman Matthys hasshared his inspiration for the awards in a statement thus: “Inspired by the people who paved the way for visibility, joy and honour of being queer in Botswana.”

In his launch address this week, Matthys recalled the seed of the idea that became the Pride Awards. “This moment right here has been living in my heart for about three or four years now,” he said.

“When Botswana decriminalised same-sex relationships, I wasn’t home. I was in the UK. But I remember thinking about all the people who had fought for that moment. People who never made it to that day. That’s when the seed for the Pride Awards was planted.”

The Awards seek to give those long-overdue flowers, centring pride, honour and queer joy.

Community momentum

In addition to Avani, the event is proudly supported by Collections by BK Proctor, Banana Club, and a network of media and advocacy partners committed to advancing LGBTQ+ rights in Botswana.

Leading up to the October ceremony, a curated programme of satellite events will take place, celebrating queer-owned businesses, elevating queer voices, and building community momentum.

The aim is to not only host an awards show but to ignite a season of pride

throughout the country. The awards will be overseen by a diverse Nomination Committee made up of representatives from key organisations, among them LEGABIBO and Trans Initiative Botswana.

Categories include:

Corporate Inclusion Award – for businesses championing inclusive practices.

Community Leader of the Year – honouring grassroots advocacy.

Creative Force – spotlighting creative excellence.

Fashion Icon, Ally of the Year, and more to be announced.

“This is a celebration of us, for us, by us,” Matthys emphasised. “I want to extend a call to action to all stakeholders: Let’s collaborate. Let’s contribute. Let’s create a legacy.”