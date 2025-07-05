Khawa 2025: A Dusty Dream Delivered

While it may have seemed destined to get off to a damp squib at first, in the end Khawa Dune Challenge & Cultural Festival 2025 became a remarkable celebration of motorsport, culture and community empowerment

GAZETTE REPORTER

Originally planned for the first weekend of May, the event had to be rescheduled to 27 June due to financial constraints and tight preparation timelines. But in true Khawa spirit, all hands came on deck and the event came to life in spectacular fashion.

This was a special year for many reasons. Incepta Communications – that proudly homegrown PR, events and advertising agency – was awarded the bidding rights to host Khawa for the next three years, with 2025 its very first edition.

Incepta rose to the occasion

In partnership with the Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) and key stakeholders from MOSA, BNSC and the Tsabong District Council, Incepta took on the challenge with minimal time left and a tight budget.

Inspite of the bumps along the journey, ranging from logistics to last-minute adjustments, the team’s determination, collaboration, and commitment turned the event into a memorable edition.

Traditional leaders

Key to the festival’s planning was inclusion. The organisers held several engagements with Kgosi Piet Manyoro of Khawa and other traditional leaders in order to ensure that traditional customs and community voices were heard and heeded.

Long-time champion of Khawa, former president Ian Khama, was also part of the build-up to this year’s event and played a considerable role on the ground. In a touching moment of community support, Khama and Incepta joined hands to donate blankets, mattresses and food parcels at the local kgotla.

The gesture was warmly appreciated and served as a reminder that Khawa is more than a festival – it’s a platform for giving back. The event was also graced by high-level dignitaries, further underlining the government’s commitment to the Khawa vision.

Motorsport bootcamp

The highlight for adrenaline seekers was the roaring excitement of motorsport: dune car challenges, quad bikes, motorbikes and dune climbs. Both local and international participants revved up their engines to the delight of festivalgoers.

But it wasn’t just about the thrill. This year also introduced the Youth Racing Academy, a powerful community empowerment initiative led by Head Coach Darryl Ellison of RD Motorsports.

Selected youth participated in a hands-on motorsport bootcamp and competed, taking home trophies and inspiring others to dream big.

Something for everyone

Elsewhere, activities like camel rides, horse racing, football tournaments, tugs of war, and cultural and contemporary music festivals offered a little something for everyone.

Community participation was front and centre. Incepta worked with the local Village Development Committee (VDC) to hire community members for environmental cleaning, security and logistics.

Suppliers from across the region were contracted to provide key services such as water bowsing, grading and sound, ensuring broad-based empowerment and involvement in the festival.

Internet for Khawa

Event sponsors like Engen ensured that engines stayed running while T-Connect delivered internet services and even went further to commit to connecting the entire Khawa community for the next two years.

FNB facilitated cashless transactions via swiping machines, ensuring smooth payments across the venue. Monetary sponsors like Taurus Batteries and BOCRA helped cover key supplier costs.

Major exhibitors like Mascom, MVA Fund, and CEDA were present, engaging with attendees and contributing to the festive atmosphere while Naledi Motors came through for the media, sponsoring with transport.

Heartbeat of the community

While there were technical and logistical hiccups, as expected with any large-scale event pulled together in a short time, the outcome far outweighed the challenges.

The experience has not only brought valuable insights but also reaffirmed the importance of resilience, teamwork and listening to the heartbeat of the community.

With year one now under their belt, Incepta is already looking ahead to Khawa 2026 with confidence and stronger plans.