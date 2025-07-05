How Acting Agents Help Careers

Behind many successful actors is a professional advocate: the agent

In Botswana’s growing film and television industry, acting agents play a vital role in navigating contracts, securing roles and shaping long-term careers.

According to award-winning actor Donald Molosi, in Botswana’s emerging film and television industry, agents are becoming essential in helping actors access opportunities, understand contracts, and position themselves for sustained careers.

Molosi gave an example of Boikhutso Molefhi, a Motswana actor who recently featured in the local film Cell 10 and worked with a South African agent to navigate deal terms and safeguard his image rights.

Without representation, actors like Molefhi may miss out on fair compensation and key industry protections.

Molosi said agents maintain industry-wide relationships with casting directors, producers and creatives, giving actors access to roles that might otherwise be out of reach.

In a context like Botswana where networks are often informal, agents provide crucial representation.

In another example, the Oscar-qualifying film, Partly Cloudy & Hot, featuring Kaone Kario and Zenzo Ngqobe, agents played a role in facilitating connections between actors and producers.

“Moreover, agents are not just about landing immediate roles, they also focus on the long-term trajectory of their clients,” Molosi said.

“They help actors select projects that align with their career goals, whether that means taking on challenging roles that showcase their versatility or opting for high profile gigs that boost their visibility.”

Agents provide personalised representation tailored to the aspirations and challenges of each actor. In an industry still grappling with inclusivity and visibility, agents advocate for equitable access to roles and ensure diverse talent is seen and heard.

Molosi, for example, is currently represented by Julie Mango Casting after spending a decade with Johannesburg-based Waka Management. His career reflects how strategic representation can open doors in regional and international markets.