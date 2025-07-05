New Reality Show Tackles Tough Love

Mzansi Magic’s latest reality series, Lose It or Lose Me, explores the emotional and physical challenges of weight loss through relationship ultimatums

GAZETTE REPORTER

Mzansi Magic has announced the launch of a new reality show, Lose It or Lose Me, premiering on DStv Channel 161 on Tuesday 8 July at 20:00 CAT.

The series centres around individuals facing a difficult ultimatum from their partners: lose the weight or risk losing the relationship.

Emotional and physical

The show follows three participants – Mixon “Tsekeleke” Tholo (40), Maletsatsi Otukile (35), and Nonhlanhla Shabangu (29) – as they navigate the emotional and physical demands of significant lifestyle changes. With starting weights ranging from 178kg to 214kg, each person confronts deeply personal issues tied to health, self-image and love.

A team of professionals guides each journey. Dietician Phakamile Nqobile Ngubane develops customised meal plans, while accountability coach Duduetsang Phele brings expertise in movement-based wellness, including skating, yoga and dance.

Trainers Sibongile Ngoma and Tsepang Mokoena manage physical fitness, and a panel of psychologists provides mental health support to ensure holistic transformation.

Beyond the scale

Unlike typical weight-loss shows, Lose It or Lose Me aims to delve beyond the scale. It explores how weight issues affect personal identity and relationship dynamics. The show presents health not only as a physical goal but as an emotional and relational challenge.

The series addresses real-life issues that resonate with many, such as body image pressures and health-related stigma. By grounding its stories in everyday experiences, the show highlights both vulnerability and resilience within its participants.