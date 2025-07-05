Motsepe’s Lawyers Turn The Heat On Boko 

In the aftermath of the government losing the now notorious P100 billion case of alleged theft, money laundering and terrorism financing, Bridgette Motsepe’s legal team has called on President Duma Boko to push for investigations, prosecutions and reparations to restore Motsepe’s name and Botswana’s standing as a beacon of justice and democracy

GAZETTE REPORTER

Lawyers representing South African business magnate and diplomat Brigette Motsepe have turned the heat on President Duma Boko to take immediate action to rectify what they characterised as a long-standing historical injustice.

The Gaborone High Court recently granted Motsepe an order for an apology from the Botswana Government for defamation of character.

According to a separate document seen by The Botswana Gazette, her legal team at British based Omnia Strategy LLP stated: “The new Duma Boko Government must act swiftly to put right the historical injustice orchestrated by the previous administration and restore Botswana’s longstanding reputation for upholding liberal, democratic values, the rule of law and the human rights of all citizens Botswana.”

Botswana, SA relations

Motsepe’s lawyers stated further that the President’s intervention should involve “investigation and prosecution of all those involved in contriving the Butterfly saga so that there is accountability and transparency; Remedies, apologies and reparations for the victims so that they are publicly exonerated and compensated …”

The lawyers also called on President Boko to restore “respectful and strong relations with South Africa; condemnation of human rights violations in Botswana and the former president Masisi government’s anti-democratic conduct and repugnant alliance with AfriForum”.

They said Botswana’s political stability was placed in jeopardy with the former administration showing scant regard for regional harmony or the damage that he (former president Masisi) has caused, including to relations with South Africa, South African institutions and prominent individuals such as the Ambassador (Motsepe).

“This cannot stand”

Motsepe’s lawyer asserted: “By failing to prosecute in the face of overwhelming evidence, the DPP (Directorate of Public Prosecutions) has so far abdicated responsibility and shown disregard for the rule of law and the rights of individuals who have been so grievously injured by officers of the state. This cannot stand.”

They noted that the events unfolding in Botswana over the previous few years have been reported to and engaged the attention of the United Nations Secretary General, the Commonwealth Secretary General, Lord Peter Hain, and former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Presidents Lourenço of Angola (when Chair of SADC), Chakwera of Malawi and Hichilema of Zambia, and former President Kgalema Motlanthe of South Africa, have all also been briefed by former president Ian Khama,” they said.

Only validation and apology

The lawyers added that inspite of her entitlement to them, Motsepe will not pursue damages in the case against the Botswana Government but will instead be contented with validation and an apology.

“She hopes that her action will go towards upholding the rule of law (in Botswana) and protecting others from suffering such attacks in the future.”

Motsepe had initially sued for damages in the order of P20 million.

She was suing the Botswana government for her alleged involvement in a high profile P100 billion money laundering case after she was named as co-signatory to bank accounts in which funds allegedly stolen from the Bank of Botswana were laundered and implicated in allegedly financing terrorism.

The saga

The saga stemmed from allegations against an agent of the Directorate of Intelligent and Secret Service, Wilhelmina Maswabi (codenamed Butterfly), who was accused of conspiring with Motsepe to commit terrorism.

Butterfly was alleged to have worked with Motsepe and Khama to cause political unrest in the lead up to the 2019 general elections in Botswana. Butterfly faced other charges of illicit financial flows and false declaration of passports.

All the charges were later withdrawn by the state. Motsepe and Khama were not formally charged in the matter.

