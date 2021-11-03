BK Proctor launches Proctor II Primeknit sneakers

… and is ready to claim a stake in the export market

THATO CHUMA

Bearing in mind the idea that if people can adapt to fashion, fashion should also be able to adjust to people’s flexibilities and bodies, renowned clothing brand, Collections By BK Proctor, has launched new sneakers as part of its bold catalogue.

Styled Proctor II Primeknit, the sneakers are designed to increase mobility with comfort that “hugs the foot”. The unisex shoes have been getting rave reviews from Batswana since their reveal last week.

Says Proctor, who speaks of creating an adaptive design as a purely sustainable move: “Proctor II sneakers are part of a series of Prime Knit Collections of which the first, which were Proctor 1’s, are the original inspiration of the current line. The shoe represents and reflects innovation and flexibility, which are key qualities throughout our brand.”

Adaptive clothing, which is designed to cater for functionality and ease of movement for people who have physical disabilities and the elderly, is becoming popular globally.

In 2019, the US adaptive apparel market was valued at $47.3 billion, which presents retail opportunities even for Botswana’s designers. With many fashion enthusiasts shifting their lenses to inclusive, functional accessories that not only make people’s comfort better but also acknowledge diversity, the trend is expected to rise exponentially in the years to come.

“These shoes are made to support natural movement,” says Proctor. “We are a fashion-influenced brand that aims to bring to life high quality masterpiece designs for the global-minded consumer. Young and older professionals and anyone who resonates with these sneakers and our other products are who we create for.”

Launched officially in 2018, Collections By BK Proctor has been consistent in diversifying their product line. From their experimental shoe designs to essential T-shirts, caps and socks, the brand merges modern cuts with careful consideration of fashion trends that are currently appreciated.

They have also dressed Botswana’s personalities such as Dipsy Selolwane, Sady Osupile, Khumo Kgwaadira and Gaona Dintwe.“Over 90 percent of our brand footwear designs are made to fit into different occasions and serve different needs,” Proctor explains further. “Non-binding designs, portable and fashionable designs make up the core of our creative process,” He believes the brand will keep evolving its catalogue through various collaborations. Regarding export plans, Proctor says they are prepared to be embraced globally.

The sneakers are currently available in black but more colourways are in production and will be revealed soon. They are available at their flagship store at the Oasis Motel Complex in Tlokweng, Unit 3.