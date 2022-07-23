Black Coffee: A Taste Of What’s To Come

Launch party reveals local artists joining the award winning music powerhouse on stage

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

As a build up to the much-awaited Black Coffee music show slated for 12 November at the Grand Aria Stadium in Tlokweng, Kulture Events Management Company hosted a VIP Experience launch end of last week. The launch, hosted at Mo’s Open Table restaurant in Gaborone was meant to give revelers a taste of what is to come at the highly anticipated show headlined by one of Africa’s biggest and most successful DJs.

“We had put out the VIP tickets without specifying what the prices entail and the launch party was meant for that as well as revealing artists making up the lineup so far,” Kulture spokesperson, Thato Mochipisi told Time Out.

“We have the early bird tickets priced at P385, the P2600 VIP ticket comes with a bottle of Malfy, the P2700 comes with a Chivas Regal, P2800 with Belvedere and the P3800 comes with two bottles of Veuve Rich. We also have a party pack priced at P11 500 that comes with three spirits and two bottles of champagne.”

Local line up revealed

Mo’s Open Table was filled with spiritual energy and African house heat where local artists Han C, Baxton Terrace, PH and Benny T were revealed as the first batch of artists making the lineup. The restaurant’s stunning décor made for an escapist atmosphere with evocative music hits dished by the local artist and a crowd displaying their eagerness for the performance of the Grammy award winning star who will only arrive for the show towards the end of the year.

Mochipisi said: “We also wanted to reveal our partnership with Yarona FM. Every Friday we will have a 30 minute slot where two artists or vocalists will battle it out and the winner will secure a slot in the show’s line up. Listeners will get to vote and we will be revealing artists who make up the lineup weekly.”

Meanwhile, 2022 has been a stellar year for Black Coffee who has performed at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, The music powerhouse has performed at almost all the major venues and clubs across the world.