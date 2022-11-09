BLACK COFFEE IN TOWN THIS WEEKEND

It’s all systems go for star-studded music festival

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

After aggressively promoting the highly-anticipated “Black Coffee in Botswana” music festival, the Grammy award winning headliner will finally be in town to churn the turntables this weekend.

Scheduled for 12 November at the Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng, the star-studded music festival is set to pull a crowd eager to witness Black Coffee’s skills that transformed the music scene with boundary breaking sounds that pay homage to his South African roots.

Organised by Kulture Events Management Company, the music recently adopted a new tagline “Black Coffee in Botswana” to give the event a global appeal for its potential to attract people from all walks of life and across borders.

Star-studded lineup

The organisers of the music festival wrapped up the lineup of artists who will perform alongside Black Coffee that add to 16 other acts, among them Euphonik, the legendary DJ Fresh, PH, Bekzin Terris, DJ Kent, Mpho Sebina, Han C, Benny T, Dato Seiko, Casper The DJ, and Romeo.

In a previous interview, Thato Mochipisi, who is one of the event organisers, said they partnered with youthful radio station Yarona FM to host a 30-minute slot every Friday where two artists or vocalists battled it to secure a place in the show’s lineup. Listeners got to vote for the winning artist who made it to the lineup.

Stellar Career for Black Coffee

Over the last two decades, DJ and producer Black Coffee has fully established his presence as one of the most prominent names in electronic music and has continuously shattered boundaries across the board — most notably, following a remix for the inimitable Alicia Keys, a collaboration with international superstar Drake and the recent release of his 6th studio LP “Subconsciously” featuring the likes of Pharrell Williams, Diplo, RyX, Usher, David Guetta and more.

Black Coffee has become one of the top touring performers in the world. He has even headlined and assumed residency in global dance music hot-spots such as Ibiza, Mykonos and Las Vegas on top of endless stops while also maintaining an impressive tour schedule of over 150 shows per year.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale at Webtickets online and at all Spar outlets nationwide starting at P200 for students, P350 for general access and P1,250 for VIPs. Gates open at 1200 noon.