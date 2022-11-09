Kaone Kario’s Film Debut via Molosi

Kaone will be lead actor

Filming begins this month in Gabs

Molosi is the executive producer

Retired Broadway actor, Donald Molosi is the executive producer of a new international film, starring supermodel and 2015 Nokia Face of Africa winner Kaone Kario, UK-based production company, CP Films, has announced through a statement.

Titled “Partly Cloudy and Hot,” the film will start its production in Gaborone before the end of the year.

“Partly Cloudy and Hot” will premiere around the world in 2023 beginning in Europe and North America.

Often referred to as Botswana’s first supermodel, Kaone Kario has an international modelling portfolio spanning two decades and several continents. The feature will be her first film.

“Molosi recently retired from 22 years of professional theatre,” the statement said. “He spent 15 of those years on Broadway, scoring award wins or nominations in every single year. Molosi brings a lot of experience to the film on which and he and Kario work well together.”

However, the statement notes that Molosi will not feature in the film as an actor himself. “I’m not on set to perform this time,” he said. “I’m on set to oversee the entire project. Kaone is a great actor and I can’t wait for the world to see that.”

Local casting has begun for supporting actors. Through Julie Mango Casting, the search for supporting actors will also be conducted in South Africa where Kario is currently based. “Partly Cloudy and Hot” will be filmed entirely in Gaborone.