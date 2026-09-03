BOMU 2026: The Night Music Talked

Glitz, genre-hopping and a little winner controversy: Botswana’s music industry came dressed to impress, then took the conversation home.

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The red carpet was hot, the performances hotter, and by the end of the night, Botswana’s music industry had given everyone something to talk about.

The XIV Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Music Awards turned the Gaborone International Convention Centre into a glittering celebration of local sound, with President Duma Boko, diplomats and industry heavyweights among the guests. Broadcast live on BTV, the ceremony mixed big performances, emotional tributes and enough trophies to keep the group chats busy.

FROM TRADITIONAL TO AMAPIANO

The winners reflected a Botswana music scene refusing to sit still. Han C took Best Amapiano for Bosa EP, Dato Seiko claimed Best R&B for The Vow, while Vee walked away with Best House Kwasa for Ijoo. Jinger Stone earned Best Single for Best Decision and Best International Achievement, proving that Botswana’s musical passport is getting busier.

Han C had a point to make about his amapiano win, explaining that Bosa was a deliberate creative stretch. “I’ve always seen myself as an artist first,” he said, pointing to his desire for growth, versatility and new sounds.

Meanwhile, DM Guys owned the night’s biggest crowd-facing categories, taking Most Viral Song for Percentage tse di Wrong and Song of the Year for Tobetsa Pina eo.

LEGENDS, LEGACY AND NOISE

The awards also looked backwards. Traditional music legend Ranamane received the Lifetime Award, while gospel icon Mpho Loeto, jazz veteran Shanti Lo, Da Vet Crew and Women of Jazz were among the recipients of the Chairman’s Award.

But where there are trophies, there are opinions. Some viewers questioned whether certain artists belonged in particular categories, while others disputed whether some winners deserved the nod.

Big T, crowned Best Male, appeared unfazed. “You talked, I worked. You doubted, I delivered. You watched, I won.”