BOMU Awards Set for November

Two new categories, “Best Traditional Contemporary Music/EP” and “Best Clap & Tap EP/Record,” have been added

GAZETTE REPORTER

The stage is set for the 13th edition of the Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Awards that are scheduled to take place at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) on 23 November.

The awards continue under the theme “Music Beyond” but promise an even grander event than last year’s show that trended across social media platforms and marked a new era for Botswana’s music and entertainment industry.

The BOMU Awards recognise outstanding talents of producers, artists, and professionals in the recording industry who have delivered hit after hit throughout the past year.

38 categories this year

With a total of 38 categories this year, the awards will celebrate the best of Botswana’s music across a wider range with two new categories, “Best Traditional Contemporary Music/EP” and “Best Clap & Tap EP/Record,” added.

Seabelo Modibe of Events Lab, a key partner in organising the awards, has emphasised that the BOMU Awards are also about promoting and elevating Botswana’s music industry.

“These awards provide a platform for local artists to showcase their excellence and create networking opportunities, both locally and globally,” he said.

Workshops and masterclasses

In line with this, BOMU will host a series of workshops and masterclasses for artists and industry professionals aimed at developing crucial behind-the-scenes skills in areas like lighting, audio engineering, stage management, and event production.

“This is part of our effort to rebrand and reset Botswana’s music industry by attracting international brands, independent music distributors, TV broadcasters, and podcasters,” Modibe added.

This strategic vision is not only helping grow the BOMU brand but is also expanding the music industry commercially while increasing viewership for their broadcast partner, Botswana Television.

Submissions now open

The 13th BOMU Music Awards are officially open for submissions, with the deadline set for September 30. Musicians, producers, record labels, and artist representatives are encouraged to submit their entries in accordance with the published rules and regulations.

SIDEBAR

BOMU Submission Guidelines:

* Open to all musicians and creatives at no cost, though entrants are encouraged to join BOMU.

* Submitted works must have been commercially available between June 2023 and August 2024.

* Music previously submitted for the 2023 awards is not eligible for re-entry.

* Entries will undergo a vetting process to ensure compliance with the awards’ rules and proper category placement.

* A panel of judges will adjudicate most categories while the public will vote for key categories like Best Female Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Newcomer, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Group, and the Lifetime Achievement award.

* All judging panels will be overseen by a Chief Judge with an annual review to ensure fairness and integrity.

As Botswana’s biggest night in music approaches, anticipation is rising with several exciting events leading up to the awards ceremony.

A major highlight will be the Nominees Launch Party on 16 October where the official nominees in all categories will be revealed, setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable night celebrating Botswana’s musical talent.