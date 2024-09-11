Tebogo to Lead Botswana’s Charge at Diamond League Finals in Brussels

As the world eagerly awaits the Diamond League Finals, Botswana’s athletes – led by Tebogo, Ndori and Masalela – are aiming to deliver performances that will resonate far beyond Brussels and reinforce their status as some of the finest athletes on the global stage. Staff Writer TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO reports

Reigning Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo has secured his spot in the 2024 Diamond League Finals that will be held in Brussels, Belgium on 13 to 14 September.

Tebogo – who has dominated the 200m this season – heads into the finals ranked second overall in the standings, amassing 32 points from three races.

The final will see him face familiar adversaries, among Americans Kenneth Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton, in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

Tebogo the man to beat

Tebogo’s remarkable 2024 season has seen him win six consecutive 200m races between 7 August and 8 September, including his Olympic triumph in Paris where he clocked an astounding 19.46s.

This consistency has placed him among the top contenders for the Diamond League title, with his rivals well aware of the formidable challenge he presents.

Bednarek, who finished behind Tebogo to claim silver at the Olympics, holds a season-best (SB) of 19.57s. Knighton, another American sprinter, boasts an SB of 19.77s, making them serious contenders for the top spot in Brussels.

While the competition is fierce, Tebogo’s current form has made him the man to beat.

Clear focus on the 200m

The stakes are high for Botswana’s wing-footed athlete for whom a victory in Brussels would simultaneously cement his status as the world’s premier 200m runner and earn him the prestigious Diamond Trophy and a $30,000 prize (approximately P400,000).

With his eyes set on the prize, all attention will be on the 21-year-old who aims to cap off an extraordinary season with a Diamond League win.

While Tebogo’s participation in the 100m (where he is currently ranked 9th in the standings) was uncertain at the time of going to press, his focus on the 200m is clear.

The Brussels pinnacle

His performance in Brussels could potentially mark the pinnacle of a season that has already seen him rise to the top in the athletics world. The 200m will take place on 14 September.

But Botswana’s hopes in Brussels are not solely pinned on Tebogo. Bayapo Ndori, who won a silver medal in the 4x400m relay at the Paris Olympics, has also qualified for the finals in the 400m.

Ndori, with 20 points after five races and an SB of 44.10s, will face stiff competition from the likes of Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga and the USA’s Quincy Hall.

Masalela aims for his mark

Samukonga finished third in the Paris 400m final and has an SB of 43.74s while Hall, the 2024 Olympic champion, leads the field with an SB of 43.40s. Ndori will need to deliver a career-best performance to stand a chance against such formidable opponents.

Another Motswana athlete to watch in Brussels is Tshepiso Masalela, who will compete in the 800m race. Masalela, who has an SB of 1:42.82s, will line up against Olympic gold medalist Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya, who won in Paris with a time of 1:41.19s, and Canada’s Marco Arop, who clocked 1:41.20s for the silver.

The 800m final promises to be a fiercely contested race, with Masalela hoping to make his mark on the international stage.

A centrepiece

Originally known as the IAAF Golden League, the Diamond League Finals in Brussels have been a centrepiece of the global track and field calendar since their inception in 2010.

After partnering with the Wanda Group, the event was rebranded as the Wanda Diamond League, with the Brussels meet playing a crucial role in expanding the sport’s global reach.

Over the years, the Brussels Diamond League has witnessed some of the most exhilarating performances in athletics history. In 2011, Usain Bolt electrified the crowd with a 9.76-second run in the 100m, leaving an indelible mark on the meet.

Other legendary athletes like Yohan Blake, Butch Reynolds, Michael Cherry, Aries Merritt, and Andre Phillips have also delivered memorable performances in Brussels, further enhancing the event’s prestige.

15 events

The 2024 edition of the Brussels Diamond League will feature 15 events, including the 100m, the 200m, the 400m, long jump and pole vault.

The meet will also showcase the triple jump, high jump, discus, shotput, javelin, and a host of other events across both men’s and women’s categories, ensuring a thrilling spectacle for athletics fans worldwide.

