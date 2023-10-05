BOOK REVIEW

Title: Anointed Maid in Stilettos

Author: Evelyn Motseothata

Publisher: Ahava Publishing House

Book gives motivation, courage, wisdom and ways of how to survive through adversity

Some book titles are truly fascinating and resemble powerful meanings behind them. True to this scenario is the work kid on the shelves, “The Anointed Maid in Stilettos,” written by Evelyn Motseothata, who is a Francistown-based entrepreneur, a maid, an actress, a voice over artist, a theatre performer and now author.

The Word of God

”The book is in three facets and talks about the three key aspects of my life,” she told Time Out.

“Being a maid is my profession and what makes me happy, the anointing is the grace and power I possess, having chosen to spread the word of God, and the stilettos are my slaying in the boardrooms.

“In my view, one of the takeaways for the reader is that being a maid should not be undermined and that if you are passionate about something, you can do it.”

Trials and tribulations

The Anointed Maid in Stilettos chronicles the trials and tribulations of Motseothata, among them her divorce and how she quit her job to try acting gigs in South Africa and failing dismally.

The book also tackles the rejection she faced from the world around her, doors closing in front of her and how she picked herself up and faced life head-on.

“The Anointed Maid in Stilettos gives motivation, courage, wisdom and ways of how to survive through adversity,” she said.

Book launch

The book will be launched on 7 October 2023 from 9am at BOCCIM Hall in Francistown where the Mayor of Francistown, Godisang Radisigo, will be present.

Gospel artist Vusi Mtokufa will serenade attendees with soulful renditions of music.

The book is available for P160.