Botswana Threads Meet Parisian Streets

There by courtesy of Creation Botswana’s international programme, Batswana fashion designers made an impression on audiences with their craftsmanship and cultural storytelling at the Paris Fashion Week

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

A group of Batswana fashion designers is currently showcasing their collections in Paris as part of a Creation Botswana programme.

The programme’s Manager, Nature Inger, told Time Out in an interview that the designers have “embraced the fast-paced energy of Paris Fashion Week” and adjusted seamlessly to the global spotlight.

Their pop-up at Marché Noire officially opened to an enthusiastic response from audiences impressed by the richness of Botswana’s design language.

Invaluable visibility

“The craftsmanship and storytelling behind each piece have sparked meaningful conversations with buyers, the media, and creatives,” Inger said, adding that the exposure is giving the designers invaluable visibility on an international stage.

She noted that one of the most important lessons from Paris has been about market readiness and adaptability. “The designers have realised the need to refine sizing, pricing, and presentation to align with international standards,” she said.

The designers see these lessons not as setbacks but as growth opportunities to strengthen their brands and ensure long-term sustainability.

“Absolutely inspiring”

Their itinerary has been packed with engagements — from running their Paris pop-up and visiting exhibitions like The Codes by Virgil Abloh, to attending the MaXhosa Africa show and the Duperré School showcase.

Designer Kanyo Molale described the experience as “absolutely inspiring”, particularly attending Premiere Classe, a leading fashion trade event. Sabine Matsheka of Maru was beside herself with joy.

“The support for Botswana fashion was amazing! Most of us made great sales and valuable networks,” she commented. “Seeing my brand, Maru, being so well received on the international stage has solidified my passion.”

The group is in Montpellier this week for the next phase of their learning and networking programme.