(In)Visible Slated for Maitisong 

The Alliance Française de Gaborone and Maitisong Theatre are set to host a cross-border dance theatre production that explores identity, neglect, and the politics of visibility styled (In)Visible

GAZETTE REPORTER

Audiences will experience a powerful blend of choreography, memory, and social commentary as the critically-acclaimed production, (In)Visible, takes the stage at Maitisong Festival on 8 October 2025.

Created by Mozambican choreographer Janeth Mulapha and presented by South Africa’s Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative (FATC), the work interrogates what it means to see and to be unseen.

Exploring the unseen

Premiered at South Africa’s National Arts Festival in 2024, the performance was developed from Mulapha’s engagement with Mozambican communities who experienced sudden blindness.

Through movement, repetition, sound and breath, (In)Visible examines exclusion, erasure, and how marginalised bodies navigate visibility in society.

On tour with Mulapha are Awanda Dube, Tiishang Nicholas Aphane, Kaldi Makutike, Promise Mogape, and Promise Mosoma. Together, they transform the stage into a site of recognition, inviting audiences to confront questions of perception and belonging.

Schools performance

In addition to the public performance, a free showing is scheduled on 9 October for pupils from public and private secondary schools.

This event, in partnership with the Ministry of Child Welfare and Basic Education, is designed to expose young people to contemporary performance and cultural exchange.

“This performance deeply reflects the type of cultural engagement we aim to bring to Gaborone,” Anne-Charlotte Monneret, Director of Alliance Française de Gaborone said.

“By hosting international artists such as The Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative, we create opportunities for our audiences and partners to experience innovative performance and participate in conversations about identity, community and social inclusion.”

Tickets and details

The public performance will take place at 7 of the clock tonight (Wednesday). Tickets to the performance are available via Webtickets and outlets at discounted rates for P40 for members and students, P64 for early birds, and P100 at the door.

