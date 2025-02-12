Botswana Through The Eyes of Anicia 

“It looks way better in person than in pictures,” says reigning Miss World Botswana, Anicia Gaothuse, currently on safari through Botswana’s iconic destinations. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI reports

Reigning Miss World Botswana, Anicia Gaothusi, has embarked on an extraordinary journey across the country’s most breathtaking landscapes.

More than just a tour, this destination showcase is a strategic move to strengthen her global profile ahead of the Miss World competition while simultaneously positioning Botswana as a must-visit travel destination.

Anicia’s first stop was the Makgadikgadi Pans, one of the world’s largest salt flats, where she was captivated by the sheer beauty of the terrain. Speaking to Time Out, she expressed awe at the stunning landscapes.

See it to understand it

“It looks way better in person than in pictures,” adding that she couldn’t wait for the world to witness Botswana’s offerings through her eyes. “You have to really see it to understand this beauty. From the variety of wildlife to the local way of life, everything is just incredible.”

Beyond her explorations, Anicia’s tour is backed by the Miss World Botswana Organisers working alongside Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) to highlight Botswana’s diverse attractions.

She recently joined BTO for a special meet-and-greet session, which marked an important milestone in the ongoing Botswana Destination Tour. The CEO of BTO, Keitumetse Setlang, underlined the significance of Anicia’s involvement in promoting the country’s tourism sector.

Captivating landmarks

“The reigning Miss World Botswana can utilise the beauty and diversity of Botswana’s destinations to profile herself on a global platform, especially as part of her preparations for the prestigious Miss World competition,” said Setlang.

This campaign will shine a spotlight on some of Botswana’s most captivating landmarks, among them Goo Moremi Gorge Resort and the Okavango Delta and its principal resort town of Maun – each offering a unique blend of culture, nature and adventure.

For Anicia, this journey is deeply personal. She sees her role as an ambassador, not only for Botswana’s rich culture but also for its thriving tourism sector, hence her appreciation of BTO.

Hidden gems and renowned sites

“I sincerely appreciate BTO for hosting me and sharing such invaluable insights,” she said. “Tourism plays a significant role in shaping Botswana’s global image, and I am honoured to contribute to showcasing the country’s diverse tourist attractions.”

As she continues her journey through Botswana’s hidden gems and world-renowned sites, Anicia is telling a story of beauty, resilience and authenticity.

Whether through her eyes, her words, or her presence on a global stage, her journey is set to reaffirm Botswana’s status as a leading destination for travellers.