Dato Seiko to Perform at Queertopia.za Fest

“My heart beats in solidarity with marginalised communities,” she says about the show that will be headlined by MOBO Award winner Ego Ella May at the iconic Constitutional Hill in Jo’burg on 1st and 2nd March

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Songbird Dato Seiko is set to take centre stage at this year’s Queertopia.za, a festival that continues to redefine the intersection of music, activism and inclusivity.

The third instalment of the festival will unfold at the historic Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on 1st and 2nd March 2025, bringing together a powerful lineup of artists committed to celebrating queer identity through art.

Joining Dato Seiko on stage will be some of South Africa’s most revered musicians, among them Langa Mavuso, Zoe Modiga and Bongeziwe Mabandla, with international star Ego Ella May headlining the show.

Now a movement

Known for her jazz-infused R&B and neo-soul sound, Ego Ella May – who is also a MOBO Award-winning artist – will bring her signature poetic storytelling to a stage that is as much about music as it is about community empowerment.

Founded by Andiswa Dlamini and Kefiloe Siwisa under their Other Village People, Queertopia.za has evolved into more than just an annual event. It is now a movement that has created a safe, inclusive space for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies in South Africa.

Held at Constitutional Hill – a site that symbolises South Africa’s arduous journey to democracy – the festival aligns itself with the ongoing fight for human rights, visibility and representation.

Deeply personal

For Dato Seiko, the invitation to perform at Queertopia.za is deeply personal. “I am humbled to be a part of an event that embodies the very essence of intersectional inclusivity,” she shared in an interview.

“My heart beats in solidarity with marginalised communities, and I’m committed to co-creating safe, affirming spaces that centre the most vulnerable among us.”

More than just a performance, Dato Seiko sees her participation as an act of solidarity.

“I’m beyond thrilled to share the stage with fellow sonic rebels who, like me, are dedicated to amplifying the voices of the queer community and are dismantling systems of oppression.

Music and activism

“It’s not just music, it’s activism for me. It’s about being a part of a movement that stands for something.”

This sentiment echoes throughout the festival, which curates a rich mix of music, art, food and wellness experiences to create a holistic environment where attendees feel seen and valued.

Artists like Bongeziwe Mabandla, Langa Mavuso, Lia Butler, Zoe Modiga, DJ Tshegu and Litsmo will contribute to a weekend filled with soul-stirring performances.

For first-time attendees, the festival’s opening day holds a special tradition – the raising of the Queertopia.za flag.

Connection and inclusivity

This act serves as a symbolic tribute to the queer lives and allies who tirelessly advocate for representation, safety and love within the community.

The festival’s mission remains clear: to foster connection and inclusivity, free from discrimination based on race, class, gender, body image, homophobia, transphobia or any form of harassment.