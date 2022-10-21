BOTSWANA TO HOST 5TH AFRICA TOURISM LEADERSHIP FORUM AND AWARDS

The country gears up to host African Tourism Thought Leaders at the 5th annual Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) and Awards convened by Africa Tourism Partners, the UN World Tourism Organisation and BDO South Africa

Scheduled for 24 to 26 October 2022 at the Gaborone International Convention Centre, the Fifth ATLF has received an overwhelming response from African countries and beyond.

With over 350 physical delegates from over 30 countries convening, this gathering of Thought Leaders and pan-African tourism stakeholder community will indulge in Botswana’s tourism experiences.

Key components

The key components of this year’s forum are the Pan-African Private Sector Forum, Ministerial, Digitalisation and MICE Masterclasses, Ministerial and Executive Dialogues and Insightful Expert Presentations and Interactive Panel Discussions on recovery measures, continental and global industries and strategies for building back better.

Central to the fifth edition are curated business to business sessions, desk-top exhibitions and the Fifth Africa Tourism Leadership Awards Gala Diner. All participants will have the opportunity to do real business.

Speakers

Among the ATLF 2022 faculty of speakers are the host Philda Kereng – Minister of the Environment and Tourism; Zurab Pololikashvili – Secretary General, UNWTO; Elcia Grandcourt – Director, Africa Department, UNWTO; Emily Mburu- Ndoria – Director Directorate of Trade in Services, Investment, IPR and Digital Trade, AfCFTA, Ghana; Moseketsi Mpeta – Head Tourism and Manufacturing, Industrial Development Corporation, South Africa; Dr Geoffrey Manyara – Economic Affairs Officer for Tourism, Tshoganetso Carl-Ponoesele – Acting CEO, Botswana Tourism Organisation; United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Rwanda ; Fred Odek – Chairperson, East Africa Tourism Platform, Kenya; Pascal Viroleau – CEO, Vanilla Islands, Reunion Islands; Keitumetse Setlang – Executive Manager Marketing, Botswana Tourism Organisation; Dr Linda Pereira – CEO, CPL Events, Portugal & UK; Jeanette Moloto – Director Global Sales Sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International; Bonita Mutoni – Founder and CEO of Uber Luxe Safaris, Rwanda; Hando Sinisalu – Founder, Best Marketing & Marketing Parrot, Estonia; Didier Scaillet – Chief Executive Officer, Meeting Profile Consulting, Belgium; and Senthil Gopinath – CEO, International Congress and Convention Association, Netherlands.

Explore BW Tourism Offering

As part of the campaign, Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) has urged delegates to take time off after the forum to experience the country’s distinctive offerings, among them the Kalahari Desert, the Okavango Delta and the Central Kalahari Game Reserve with its fossilised river valleys and undulating grasslands.

Botswana boasts of several fascinating game reserves, national parks, a unique melting pot of cultures and many more tourist attractions in which the ATLF 2022 delegates and hosted buyers can package and promote as an unforgettable intra-Africa experience.