Botswana Travel and Tourism Expo in Full Swing

140 companies in attendance with 150 local operators for a unique strategic networking opportunities

GAZETTE REPORTER

The world-famous tourist town of Kasane in the north eastern ‘cape’ of Botswana is a beehive of activity again this week with the annual Botswana Travel and Tourism Expo (BTTE) underway there beginning Tuesday (yesterday) through to 3 December.

Hosted by Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO), the tourism expo provides an opportunity for the global tourism industry to meet on a one-on-one basis with their Botswana counterparts to trade, negotiate and agree on future packages for global tourists.

Strategic Networking

A total of 140 companies from around the world are in attendance with 150 local operators for the unique strategic networking opportunities and special insights into the Botswana tourism product.

BTTE ’22 is hosting 28 countries from Africa, Europe, North America, Asia and Australia through their participating agents and buyers.

The 2022 BTTE also offers a unique familiarisation tour for the international trade buyers and media to experience ‘first-hand’ the Botswana tourism product to enable them a chance to sell packages to Botswana.

Crafts

Fifteen local crafts producers and suppliers of consumable goods and services will attend the open-air exhibition so as to bring them closer to the industry.

There are various platforms to network with local travel and tourism companies

for product packaging and enhancement inclusive of interactive destination workshops that are curated in a story-telling format to educate the travel industry about the Botswana tourism product.

The event is open to licensed local tourism operators who have registered for participation.

Sales platform

The BTTE was established in 2013 with the objectives of establishing a network between local operators and their global counterparts, creating a sales platform for local tour operators to discuss and agree on tour packages and to provide global wholesalers an opportunity to visit Botswana and familiarise themselves with the various products so they may be able to sell Botswana with greater confidence.