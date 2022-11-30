Heroes of War on GBV Recognised

Katlego Mosikwa of Ghanzi Senior Secondary School wins Best School Essay

Men & Boys for Gender Equality (MBGE) recently honoured certain men and women for their considerable contribution to fighting Gender-Based Violence (GBV) at an event where the Best Political Leadership Award went to the Councillor for Itumeleng Ward in Gaborone, Motamma Horatius.

The Anti-GBV Awards recognised recipients whose efforts were visible in 2021 in order to encourage every Motswana to put on their battle armour to combat the rampant scourge.

“To the recipients, the work has just begun because the journey is still long and the agenda still the same,” said the Chairperson of MBGE Lydia Mafoko-Ditsha.

Regressed

“To those who didn’t receive physical awards, the injustice is still rampant. As we speak, another woman is going to be violated tonight. So go out and serve your brothers and sisters who need you the most.”

GBV activist Natasha Hirschfeld noted that Botswana has regressed in its efforts to combat GBV because the country has gone from being the second highest for rape in the world last year to being the highest while global statistics show that 1 in 3 women in Botswana experiences GBV in their lifetime.

“We need to reflect on what is it that we have been doing wrong from last year as a nation because GBV continues to ravage our societies,” she said.

Award winner

The winner of the Best Political Leadership Award, Horatius, said she was not aware that her interventions in the fight against GBV were being noticed as she became a voice for the voiceless victims and strove to create a safe haven for them, aiming to educate the perpetrators and the community in the process.

“Being a councillor means that I have an opportunity to go beyond my ward and table motions that aid prevention of GBV and protection of GBV victims,” she said.

“GBV remains a concern in our societies, and winning this award is more motivation for me to impact more lives. Winning this award on its own is a vote of confidence in my leadership to continue the fight.”

Healthy lifestyles

The Anti-GBV Awards is an initiative by Men & Boys for Gender Equality to encourage members Batswana, particularly men and boys, to educate their communities about ending GBV and promoting healthy lifestyles for women, men and children.

The awards were conceptualised to appreciate the efforts that individuals and entities make for ending GBV in Botswana. It is hoped that such recognition will create extrinsic motivation for communities to strive to end GBV.

SIDE BAR

Award Winners

Best Political Leadership: Motamma Horatius

Best Feminist Organisation: Molao Matters

Best in Arts: Mr Wise

Best Corporate Entity: Dr Dima, Atlega Health Centre

Best Individual Effort: Onkemetse Kwelagobe

Best Village Initiative: Walk of Hope Botswana

Best Media: King on Media

Best Community Initiative: Michael Mphephu of Tawana Ward in Letlhakane

Best Local Authority: Bobirwa Sub-District Council

Best Government Department: Men Sector, Goodhope Sub-District Council

Best Social Club: Dichaba Social Club

Best Traditional Leadership: Kgosi Onneetse Rakoma of Block 8, Gaborone

Best Settlement Initiative: Sehakgamaleng Tjetemisa

Best Religious Organisation: Organisation of Instituted Churches

Best School Essay: Katlego Mosikwa, Ghanzi Senior Secondary School