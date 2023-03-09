Botswana’s First iStore Opens

Store employs 12 but is recruiting technicians and service personnel

iPhones to be available at the second launch in six weeks

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The long-awaited iStore, also known as “the home of everything Apple,” officially opened its doors at The Fields at the Gaborone CBD last week.

The iStore team has worked tirelessly for the past 12 months to get the store ready for Batswana to access Apple products through an authorised reseller.

Speaking at the official launch of the store, the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Anna Mokgethi, said the gesture signified commitment by the company to growing Botswana’s economy through increased investment while customers will benefit from the services that are being brought within their proximity.

Hi-tech era

“The store will gain more popularity, given the diverse high technological devices as we are living in a high technological era.

“The new store forms part of the 37th stores operationalising in Africa and the fifth outside South Africa,” said Minister Mokgethi, who is also the MP for Gaborone Bonnington North.

“The number of Batswana employed in the new store is 12 and it is envisaged to increase as management is in the process of recruiting technicians and service-orientated personnel for maximised customer satisfaction.”

Teachers and students

The minister highlighted that Apple products have proven to be of high technology and seamless to use. They come in handy as they guard against disruptions to effective and efficient communication.

Mokgethi said she was informed that an arrangement has been put in place for teachers and students to enjoy specialised pricing on Macbooks and iPads to enhance learning.

“Teachers and students will get to enjoy a 5 percent discount on Macbooks any time of the year,” said Matthew Grose, the CEO of Core Group, which is a company that owns iStores.

Grose revealed that in their quest to make Batswana’s shopping experience even more convenient, they will soon open an online store that offers convenience as they will be delivering their products anywhere in Botswana.

Trade-ins

There will also be online deals that customers can only access if they register by signing up on their website. “You will also be able to trade in your old products for new ones and fixing your products in Botswana,” Grose noted.

“Our sales consultants are all knowledgeable as they have all been through training and they will be here to help you decide on the right product as well as resolve any technical issues on your devices.”

iPhones arrival

According to the Senior Marketing Manager for iStore Africa, Troy Griffin, iPhones will be available at the store during the store’s second launch in six weeks’ time.

In the meantime, Batswana can register on the waiting list for the arrival of iPhones.

The newly opened iStore currently sells Macbooks, iWatches, Airpods and Apple accessories.