Nkashi: Race for The Okavango Documentary Premieres this Week

The National Geographic Society (NGS) and De Beers, through their Okavango Eternal partnership, last week announced that the world premiere of the groundbreaking documentary film, “Nkashi: Race for the Okavango,” will take place at dual events in Maun and Gaborone on 7 and 9 March respectively.

The film will also air for the first time on BTV1 on 9 March.

The feature-length documentary was created in Botswana, in the Setswana Language, in close collaboration with Batswana filmmakers. It showcases the wonder and importance of the Okavango Delta and Botswana to the world.

“Nkashi: Race for the Okavango” shows the triumphs and challenges of three mokoro (dugout canoe) polers, celebrates cultural heritage, and illuminates the importance of protecting the Okavango Delta, one of the world’s unique wetlands.

As they prepare for the annual Nkashi Classic – a time-trial race that attracts the fastest mokoro polers in the Delta – they also contend with grief, the local impacts of climate change, and the urgency of preserving the tradition of the mokoro and nkashi for the next generation.

As part of the buildup to the film’s premiere, National Geographic Society, together with RED Digital Cinema and Botswana Wild Bird Trust, last week hosted the Nkashi Storytelling Workshop in Maun.

The three-day workshop aimed to train local filmmakers on telling impact stories and using the RED professional cinema cameras.

Press-only screenings will be held:

In Maun on Tuesday 7 March, 10am – 1pm at the Botswana Wild Bird Trust

On Monday 6 March, 4pm – 5pm also at the Botswana Wild Bird Trust. The press will be invited to attend a workshop for aspiring Batswana filmmakers, led by the National Geographic Society Impact Story Lab and National Geographic Explorer Thalefang Charles.

In Gaborone on Thursday, 9 March, 10am – 1pm, at New Capitol Cinema Riverwalk.