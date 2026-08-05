Bouncy, Mpho Sebina’s Latest Soul Anthem

The country’s newest soulful collaboration isn’t chasing heartbreak, it’s chasing healing. With Mpho Sebina’s velvet vocals meeting Bouncy’s emotional honesty, Pelo Yame turns vulnerability into a singalong anthem that listeners are already embracing

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

There are songs that demand attention, and then there are songs that quietly settle into your chest. Pelo Yame belongs to the second category. Bouncy, born Maureen Koketso Maila has teamed up with soul powerhouse Mpho Sebina for a collaboration that fans are already calling the duet they never knew they needed. Produced by Bangu Matenge, the track trades flashy theatrics for something far rarer: emotional honesty.

HEALING IN HARMONY

At its core, Pelo Yame is less about romance than it is about rebuilding trust in yourself.

Bouncy in an interview said the song arrived during a period of self-discovery.

“Music is my ultimate form of therapy, and opening up this part of my heart felt necessary to connect with listeners who are healing from something as well while trying to be the better more confident versions of themselves.”

Rather than writing from heartbreak alone, she leans into intuition, inner peace and choosing the right people, subjects that resonate in an era where self-preservation has become its own love language.

THE MPHO MAGIC

When Bangu Matenge played the instrumental, Bouncy immediately knew only one voice could carry the song’s emotional weight.

Mpho Sebina did more than deliver a guest verse, she reshaped the record.

“I told her this is not a verse anymore… it’s the pre-chorus,” Bouncy recalls, describing a recording session she calls the easiest and most natural she has experienced.

The chemistry isn’t manufactured; it feels effortless, allowing both artists to shine without competing for the spotlight.

“I want listeners to find comfort in their vulnerability and listening to their heart.”

A NEW CHAPTER

For Bouncy, Pelo Yame marks several firsts. It is the first time she has reached out to another artist for a feature and a moment where she intentionally let simplicity win over lyrical complexity. She also embraced accessible Setswana to give the song a communal, singalong feel.

With more music already in the works, Bouncy said consistency, not perfection is now the mission.