Gotswakgosi Eyes Tougher Competition

After another half-marathon victory, the Botswana Defence Force Athletics Club runner says her focus is shifting to the BDF AC Mogoditshane Half Marathon later this month while calling for stronger local competition

GAZETTE REPORTER

Mosadikwane Gotswakgosi of Botswana Defence Force (BDF) Athletics Club says the Orange Phikwe Marathon served as part of her preparations for the BDF AC Mogoditshane Half Marathon after claiming the women’s 21.1-kilometre title over the weekend.

Gotswakgosi won in 1:18:24, finishing ahead of Gaone Bathoeng, who clocked 1:19:24, while Banyana Motlhabane placed third in 1:50:21.

“I am the one who did the national record at the Botswana Life Marathon in a time of 1:14:55,” Gotswakgosi said after her win.

She added that her latest race was intended as preparation for the BDF AC Mogoditshane Half Marathon, scheduled for August 29, 2026, at SSKB in Mogoditshane.

Race Assessment

Reflecting on her performance, Gotswakgosi said she encountered few difficulties during the race.

“Today I just came to prepare for BDF half marathon. The race was just okay. I didn’t have any challenges and I didn’t have any pressure and ran according to my race plan,” she said.

She also praised the event’s organisation, saying, “The route was okay, water point was fine.”

Competition Gap

Despite another victory, Gotswakgosi said she believes the women’s 21.1-kilometre field lacks sufficient domestic competition.

“The competition is not there in the 21.1km race. I always push hard because of internationals but locals are not giving me the much needed competition in the 21.1km race,” she said.

Meanwhile ,

The BDF AC Mogoditshane Half Marathon has extended registration until August 21, 2026, with a total prize pool of P164,000 across the 21.1-kilometre half-marathon and 10-kilometre races.