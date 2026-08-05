Not All Heroes Wear Capes

It started with a schoolboy crush, a packet of chips and a cold drink. Twenty-seven years later, Bofelo Kgaodi has donated blood 85 times, helped save an estimated 255 lives and proved that Botswana’s quietest heroes don’t need applause, just rolled-up sleeves

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Every superhero has an origin story.

For local creative and blood donation advocate Bofelo Kgaodi, it wasn’t a dramatic rescue or a lightning strike. It was a teenage crush, a free drink and a packet of chips.

At just 16, Kgaodi walked into a blood donation centre with one mission: donate blood, collect the refreshments and impress the girl he couldn’t afford to buy snacks for. Nearly three decades later, that innocent teenage gesture has become one of the most remarkable acts of quiet service imaginable.

Eighty-five blood donations. An estimated 255 lives touched.

A LOVE STORY THAT GREW UP

“My blood donation story is a story of love,” Kgaodi told Time Out.

That love soon outgrew schoolyard romance. After joining the Youth Health Organisation (YOHO) after Form Five, he discovered the life-changing power of blood donation and made a promise to himself: this wasn’t going to be a once-off good deed. It would become a way of life.

Today, every pint he gives carries the possibility of saving up to three lives.

“Saving lives is a big thing,” he said.

THE REAL SHORTAGE ISN’T BLOOD

For Kgaodi, the greatest challenge isn’t the needle.

“Most people are afraid of needles,” he said, “but the biggest challenge is that people don’t take blood donation that seriously until it’s one of their own in hospital in need of blood.”

It’s a familiar pattern. Blood banks fill only after emergencies, when the real solution is a steady stream of regular donors long before crisis strikes.

His message is refreshingly simple: donate consistently, not reactively.

THE NEXT CHAPTER

To celebrate his 85th donation, Kgaodi challenged 85 other people to donate alongside him. He didn’t hit the target, but he refuses to call it a failure.

“I am happy more people reached out… the support from the media was amazing. I will be starting another campaign soon.”

Because heroes like Kgaodi know something the rest of us often forget: changing the world doesn’t always require extraordinary powers. Sometimes, it only takes one arm, one pint and the willingness to show up again and again.

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