Makgadikgadi Grand Slam Launched

Softball tournament targets competition growth, sports tourism and a P75,000 champions’ prize

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The inaugural Makgadikgadi Grand Slam Series 2026 has been unveiled as a national softball competition aimed at expanding competitive opportunities, developing talent and promoting sports tourism in the Makgadikgadi region.

Growing Game

Speaking at the launch of the tournament on Monday, Makgadikgadi Grand Slam Series 2026 Local Organising Committee (LOC) Marketing, Media and Communications Lead, Atlang Gabantese, said the competition represents a new chapter in the development of softball in Botswana.

“The Makgadikgadi Grand Slam Series has been designed as a premier national softball competition that will strengthen the country’s competitive landscape while positioning the Makgadikgadi region as a destination for sports tourism,” Gabantese said.

The tournament, powered by Titans Softball Club, will feature 16 men’s teams and 15 women’s teams competing across six playing series, with the final series determining the overall champions.

The first series will begin this weekend with eight women’s teams competing, followed by the men’s competition the following weekend in Jwaneng, where another eight teams will take part.

Wider Impact

Organisers said the tournament is intended to go beyond competition by creating opportunities for athlete exposure, sponsorship partnerships, youth participation and community engagement.

According to Gabantese, the event will also showcase the Makgadikgadi region’s hospitality and tourism potential by attracting visitors from across Botswana.

“The tournament is more than a sporting event, it is a platform for talent development, community engagement, economic growth, and national pride,” he said.

The climax of the competition will be the Grand Finale scheduled for 28 September to 3 October 2026 in Makgadikgadi. The event will feature championship games, an opening ceremony, media coverage, sponsor activations and community engagement activities.

Economic Prospects

Organisers expect the tournament to create economic opportunities for businesses in the host region through increased demand for accommodation, restaurants, transport services and other local businesses.

The tournament is also expected to contribute to social development through increased youth participation in sport, volunteer development, healthier lifestyles and stronger community pride.

“The Makgadikgadi Grand Slam Series is more than a tournament. It is an investment in the future of Botswana softball,” Gabantese said.

The competition will be managed by a Local Organising Committee working alongside the Botswana Softball Association to ensure compliance with competition regulations, transparent financial management and coordination with clubs, sponsors, government, tourism partners and the media.

Grand Prize

As part of efforts to promote excellence, organisers announced that the champions of the Makgadikgadi Grand Slam Series 2026 will receive a grand prize of P75,000.

Gabantese said the tournament aims to establish itself as a flagship event on Botswana’s sporting calendar while creating a lasting legacy for softball development.

“Together, let us build a tournament that not only crowns champions but also leaves a lasting legacy for softball and for Botswana,” he said.