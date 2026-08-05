BFL Rift Deepens

Only five clubs attended the league’s AGM as pressure mounts on Sipho Showa’s board, but the chairperson insists the leadership remains focused on completing its mandate.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Football League (BFL) is facing renewed uncertainty after a disrupted annual general meeting exposed deep divisions among shareholders, with chairperson Sipho Showa maintaining that his board remains in office and focused on its responsibilities.

The AGM, held at the UB Hotel and Conference Centre last Saturday, proceeded with only five clubs in attendance after several teams stayed away amid growing dissatisfaction with the current leadership.

The boycott followed an earlier shareholders meeting where attempts were made to pass a motion of no confidence against the Showa-led board. The move did not proceed after it emerged that the BFL constitution does not contain a provision allowing such a motion.

Board position

Showa has rejected calls for the board to leave office, arguing that similar challenges have confronted previous administrations within the league.

“The Zakhem, Ralebala and Kesitilwe led BFL Boards were also harassed to vacate office without justification and well before their terms. So the current Board is not facing anything new,” Showa said in a interview.

The chairperson said the current board, which still has two years remaining on its term, remains committed to its responsibilities despite the recent developments.

“The Board, which has two years left, is busy doing its work,” he said.

Shareholder concerns

The leadership dispute comes amid concerns from some shareholders over the financial position of the league. The BFL is reportedly technically insolvent, with the organisation carrying a deficit of P3.5 million.

The financial concerns, alongside disagreements over governance, have contributed to increasing pressure on the Showa-led board.

Showa said shareholders with grievances should use the structures provided within the league’s constitution rather than attempting to remove directors outside the prescribed process.

“However, if any shareholder has a grievance, they must approach the relevant structure where both parties will be heard by a neutral party with the outcome providing direction on the way forward,” he said.

“Any actions to force directors to leave other than those outlined in the Constitution will not succeed,” Showa added.

Uncertain path

The BFL is expected to convene again on Saturday, regardless of attendance, as efforts continue to address the challenges affecting the organisation.

The timing of the meeting coincides with the Botswana Football Association (BFA) general assembly, adding further attention to developments within football administration.

A source aligned to the group calling for Showa and the rest of the board to step aside said the position of dissatisfied members had not changed.

“It is a matter of time. Clearly it will be difficult to work with the Board after recent events, and the honourable thing to do is to leave office as the message is clear,” the official said.

With divisions continuing among shareholders, the BFL now faces a crucial period as the Showa-led board attempts to maintain stability while some clubs push for leadership change.