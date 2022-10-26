CANCER ASSOCIATION GEARS UP FOR STILETTO WALK

Event is meant to sensitises people about the pain that cancer patients endure during treatment

In commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cancer Association of Botswana (CAB) will embark on their 15th annual Stiletto Walk from Notwane Club in Gaborone at 6am this Saturday (29 October).

With the objective of the event to sensitise the community to the pain that cancer patients go through during their treatment, the theme for this year is “Living Beyond Breast Cancer.”

The two-kilometre walk in stilettos is meant to bring attention to the pain.

Early detection

“At CAB, we value our community and with this in mind, we see it necessary to join the world with the community in raising Breast Cancer Awareness,” said CAB Project Coordinator, Motlagoman Gare.

Early detection of cancer is vital to propensity for healing. The affliction is common in both developed countries and the developing world but awareness remains poor among the general population everywhere. But poor awareness may lead to poor uptake of screening modalities and delays in diagnosis.

“That is how we can begin to imagine a better way of doing things and to build a fairer vision for the future, a future where people live healthier lives and have better access to health and cancer services, no matter where they are born, grow, age, work or live,” Gare said. “Your support is very crucial in achieving this vision.”

About CAB

CAB continues to be dedicated to reducing the impact of cancer on all affected people in Botswana by increasing awareness and education to promote healthy lifestyles, early detection of cancer, facilitating access to medical care and providing counselling and support to those affected.