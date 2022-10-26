Naked Soul Picnic lives up to Expectations

Jordan Moozy, Dato Seiko and Mpho Sebina were on the lineup

SA’s Msaki eager to collaborate with Dato Seiko

GAZETTE REPORTER

Good vibes and chilled are the words to use to describe the atmosphere at the Naked Soul Picnic that took place at Gaborone Club over the weekend.

Even though it got off to a slow start, the event gained momentum around lunchtime as revellers started to arrive in numbers.

The attendees relaxed in fleece blankets and or in camp chairs sipping adult beverages as they enjoyed soothing and appealing tunes from the deejays behind the decks.

Music on the day was provided popular artists like Zuziwe Mavuma, Tay Something, Jordan Moozy and Dato Seiko and Mpho Sebina who all mesmerised the revellers with their stimulating melodies.

The headliner of the event was South African singer-songwriter, Msaki, who ascended to the stage late in the evening singing Sondela, a song that she is featured in by Tresor.

Born Asanda Lusaseni Mvana, Msaki also performed songs like “Mtakababa” and “Fetch Your Life.”

“It was a beautiful audience,” said Msaki in an interview after her performance. “Batswana are so amazing. They appreciate art in all its forms and I always feel welcome when I perform this side.”

“The attendees gave me so much energy, and I must note that I want to come with my band so I can give them a full experience because there is so much love.”

Well-known for her rich voice and original material, Msaki added that she is open to collaborating with one of the artists who performed during the day, Dato Seiko.

She also revealed that she is working on a song with Mpho Sebina that will come up on the local artist’s upcoming project. “I call her (Sebina) the queen of the Okavango Delta because she is a unique and special artist,” she said. “Her music is so Southern African and international at the same time – she can fit anywhere.”